Anyone who has a pet will surely have had a lot of fun with it by seeing it in a funny or compromising situation. Well, the contest Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021 shows us just that: photos (and videos) of dogs, cats, rabbits, horses and other domestic animals in the situations most unlikely and humorous. Undoubtedly one of those contests whose images make our day.

It is a brother contest of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, whose results we showed you just three weeks ago; the difference is that in this contest the protagonists are wild animals while this one is dedicated to our beloved domestic pets.


© Zoe Ross / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Well, the winning photo of the contest this year is titled ‘XWhizz pop‘and it is the work of the British Zoe ross. It shows a labrador puppy named Pepper that, at only nine weeks old, play with soap bubbles in the home garden. As you can see, the image immortalizes the moment when a huge pomp floats past her butt, so that it seems to come out of it.

Its author says that he never thought he would win, simply “We participated because we loved the idea of ​​helping a charity just by submitting a funny picture of Pepper. She is a cute and very confident puppy, she brings you things from the garden and passes by you until you notice her. She is the happiest puppy we have ever met and we totally love her.“.

Thanks to this image it is made with the honorary title of “Best Funny Pet Photographer 2021“and takes a prize of two thousand pounds which will partly reinvest in an association dedicated to the care of dogs. An idea that fits perfectly with the spirit of a contest that aims to raise funds for Animal Support Angels, a charity that helps homeless animals.

Highly Commended Manel Subirats Ferrer Ostrich Style Copy

© Manel Subirats Ferrer / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards. Highly Commended

Us as always we congratulate the winners, including Spanish Manel Subirats Ferrer whose photo of your bitch Nuka playing hide and seek one day at the beach (above) has earned a special mention.

And as always we leave you with the winning images of the different categories, as well as some that were highlighted, without forgetting of course to recommend visiting the web to see more funny photos of pets:

Overall winner Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021

Zoe Ross for ‘XWhizz pop:

© Zoe Ross / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Winner category ‘Dogs’

Carmen Cromer for ‘Jurassic Bark’:

© Carmen Cromer / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Category Winner ‘Cat Category – Our Fabulous Feline Friends’

Kathryn Trott for ‘Photobomb’:

© Kathryn Trott / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Winner category ‘Mighty Horse’

Mary Ellis for ‘I said Good Morning’:

© Mary Ellis / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Winner category ‘All Other Creatures’

Sophie Bonnefoi for ‘The Eureka Moment!’:

© Sophie Bonnefoi / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

‘Junior’ category winner

Suzi Lonergan for ‘Sit’:

© Suzi Lonergan / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Category Winner ‘Pets Who Look Like Their Owner’

Jakub Gojda for ‘… That was a good one !!’:

© Jakub Gojda / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Winner category ‘Video’

Allegra Loch for ‘Coloring time cat style’:

Honorable Mention Winners

Chloe Beck for ‘Hugo the Photobomber!’:

Highly Commended Chloe Beck Hugo The Photobomber

© Chloe Beck / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Kathryn Clark for ‘Wine Time’:

Highly Commended Kathryn Clark Wine Time Copy

© Kathryn Clark / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Diana Jill Mehner for ‘Crazy in love with fall’:

Highly Commended Diana Jill Mehner Crazy In Love With Fall Copy

© Diana Jill Mehner / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Colin Doyle for ‘Nosy Neighbor’:

Highly Commended Colin Doyle Nosy Neighbor Copy

© Colin Doyle / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Corey Seeman for ‘A Warm Spot on a Cold Day’:

Highly Commended Corey Seeman A Warm Spot On A Cold Day Copy

© Corey Seeman / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Lucy Slater for ‘So what?’:

Highly Commended Lucy Slater So What Copy

© Lucy Slater / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Christine Johnson for ‘Excuse me, Could we Have our Ball Back please?’:

Highly Commended Christine Johnson Boing Copy

© Christine Johnson / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Mollie Cheary for ‘Photo bomb’:

Highly Commended Mollie Cheary Photo Bomb Copy

© Mollie Cheary / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Luke O’Brien for ‘Muttford and Chum’:

Highly Commended Luke O Brien Muttford And Chum Copy

© Luke O’Brien / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

More information | Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021

Cover photo | ‘Jurassic Bark’ © Carmen Cromer / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards. Winner in category “Dogs”