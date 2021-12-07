Anyone who has a pet will surely have had a lot of fun with it by seeing it in a funny or compromising situation. Well, the contest Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021 shows us just that: photos (and videos) of dogs, cats, rabbits, horses and other domestic animals in the situations most unlikely and humorous. Undoubtedly one of those contests whose images make our day.
It is a brother contest of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, whose results we showed you just three weeks ago; the difference is that in this contest the protagonists are wild animals while this one is dedicated to our beloved domestic pets.
Well, the winning photo of the contest this year is titled ‘XWhizz pop‘and it is the work of the British Zoe ross. It shows a labrador puppy named Pepper that, at only nine weeks old, play with soap bubbles in the home garden. As you can see, the image immortalizes the moment when a huge pomp floats past her butt, so that it seems to come out of it.
Its author says that he never thought he would win, simply “We participated because we loved the idea of helping a charity just by submitting a funny picture of Pepper. She is a cute and very confident puppy, she brings you things from the garden and passes by you until you notice her. She is the happiest puppy we have ever met and we totally love her.“.
Thanks to this image it is made with the honorary title of “Best Funny Pet Photographer 2021“and takes a prize of two thousand pounds which will partly reinvest in an association dedicated to the care of dogs. An idea that fits perfectly with the spirit of a contest that aims to raise funds for Animal Support Angels, a charity that helps homeless animals.
Us as always we congratulate the winners, including Spanish Manel Subirats Ferrer whose photo of your bitch Nuka playing hide and seek one day at the beach (above) has earned a special mention.
And as always we leave you with the winning images of the different categories, as well as some that were highlighted, without forgetting of course to recommend visiting the web to see more funny photos of pets:
Overall winner Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021
Zoe Ross for ‘XWhizz pop:
Winner category ‘Dogs’
Carmen Cromer for ‘Jurassic Bark’:
Category Winner ‘Cat Category – Our Fabulous Feline Friends’
Kathryn Trott for ‘Photobomb’:
Winner category ‘Mighty Horse’
Mary Ellis for ‘I said Good Morning’:
Winner category ‘All Other Creatures’
Sophie Bonnefoi for ‘The Eureka Moment!’:
‘Junior’ category winner
Suzi Lonergan for ‘Sit’:
Category Winner ‘Pets Who Look Like Their Owner’
Jakub Gojda for ‘… That was a good one !!’:
Winner category ‘Video’
Allegra Loch for ‘Coloring time cat style’:
Honorable Mention Winners
Chloe Beck for ‘Hugo the Photobomber!’:
Kathryn Clark for ‘Wine Time’:
Diana Jill Mehner for ‘Crazy in love with fall’:
Colin Doyle for ‘Nosy Neighbor’:
Corey Seeman for ‘A Warm Spot on a Cold Day’:
Lucy Slater for ‘So what?’:
Christine Johnson for ‘Excuse me, Could we Have our Ball Back please?’:
Mollie Cheary for ‘Photo bomb’:
Luke O’Brien for ‘Muttford and Chum’:
Cover photo | ‘Jurassic Bark’ © Carmen Cromer / Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards. Winner in category “Dogs”