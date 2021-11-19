The first thing, before starting, is to remember that this program is very badly translated. The tool we are going to talk about is Style Brushes… In Spanish they have translated it directly as Brush styles!? … So we will comment how the Style Brushes work in Capture One, one more step within the program’s most interesting workflows.





Now that we are all talking about the new workflow for Adobe Camera RAW and Lightroom, it is worth remembering other much more versatile methods. In the end what we photographers look for is speed and efficiency. If I can do something in two steps, I am not going to bet on doing it in three if it does not make me improve.

The Capture One Style Brushes came out with the disappearing version 21.



Original photography

And I get the feeling that they have not been paid enough attention during their first year of life. It is one of the best tools that have been designed in recent years within the development programs.

The Style Brushes (they really should have been translated like this) allow you to work faster. And the final results are the same as any other method, but with the advantage of finishing earlier.

How to work with the Style Brushes

The Style brushes are very well defined within the Capture One promotion page:

Edit your photos quickly without having to manually create a layer. Just select a style brush with the setting you want and run it through the area you are interested in. Now you can even create your own style brushes from your favorite settings.

So far always we were obliged to make a selection first and then the adjustments that we needed. With the Style brushes We do both at the same time, we select and apply the relevant adjustments according to the brush we have chosen.

Because on the panel Style brushes (look for it by Brushes style in the Tools list) we have several brushes loaded that allow us to lighten, darken, give more or less brightness, etc. Even if we are dedicated to the world of portraiture, we have a group dedicated to this specialty.



The mistranslated Brush Styles tool

The problem is that they are not translated this time. And some may feel lost when reading the groups: Color, Enhancemets or Light & Contrast, refer to Color, Enhancements and Light and contrast. Within each group we have the brushes we are looking for; of course in English.

But we are going to forget about this contempt for the language and we are going to know the steps:

After developing the photograph, something I would always recommend, we look for the style brush that we need . I always work with those of Light and contrast.

Just by doing click an empty layer with the name of the brush is loaded in the window.

If we need to change the Size , the Hardness , the Flow wave Opacity of the brush with which we are working we have these keyboard shortcuts:

For him Size Alt + right click and drag horizontally.

For the Hardness Alt + right click and drag vertically.

The Opacity We control it with Shift + right click and drag horizontally.

Finally, the Flow with Shift + right click and drag vertically.

A very useful function, when we have many layers, is to click with the right button of the mouse on the layer that we want and in the window that opens, mark:

Link Brush to layer (so that whenever we activate it it is with that style brush).

(so that whenever we activate it it is with that style brush). Link Eraser to Brush (so that both tools have the same configuration).

Best of all, when we finish painting with the appropriate brushes for our objectives, The masks that have been created can be improved with the program’s selection tools. You just have to right-click on the name of the mask and choose:

Luma interval : Very useful for making a precise luminosity mask.

: Very useful for making a precise luminosity mask. Refine mask– The best tool out there for a mask to adapt to the contours of the object.

How to create Style Brushes

But if it doesn’t work for us with all the preset brushes, we can always make ours:



The parameters we have to choose

We open a new adjustment layer in the menu Layer> Add New Empty Adjustment Layer .

We adjust the parameters of the tool Draw mask at our whim.

We make click on the icon of the three points of the tool Style brush and we mark Save brush style …

We mark the parameters that we want to be part of our style brush and click on Keep .

In the operating system window that will open, we choose the final name and the folder in which we want to save it.

And ready. With these steps the development in Capture One could not be faster and easier. I have processed the example photograph in less than a minute. Have you used them in your day to day?