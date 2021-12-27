It seems that Steam has been blocked in China

This particular year China has given a lot to talk about due to all the restrictions related to video games, and it seems that now they even banned Steam within the Asian country. We say this because the players of China report not being able to enter the platform Valve as well as all of its community pages.

Specifically we are talking about Steam Global, as Steam China, which was launched in February this year, continues to operate as normal. Dota2 and CS: GO, two of the most popular titles in China, are still valid in Steam China and therefore they were not affected by the drop in global service, however, the rest of the lesser-known games are unplayable.

Now, it is also reported that Steam is down due to a DoS attack, that is, a denial of service attack that basically makes a service or resource legitimately inaccessible. At the moment these are only simple rumors and have not yet been confirmed one hundred percent because Valve has not commented on it.

Editor’s note: It is certainly a rather unusual situation, but at the same time, it is well known that China tends to have quite radical measures when it comes to gaming. We will have to wait for the official details about what happened, but I would not be surprised at all if it was a ban as such.

Via: TheGamer