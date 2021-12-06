As much as we want to avoid it, the eternal question of whether the photos are taken by the photographer or the camera will always be there (the answer, of course, is that the photographer); but there is also another that has a lot to do with it and is very interesting at a time like the one we live in: ¿¿there is a big difference between high-end and amateur cameras? Obviously there is, but on many occasions it is very difficult to distinguish the results.

As you have seen in the video, created by the photographer (and Youtuber) Miguel Quiles and sponsored by the Association of Professional Photographers of America, in shots where there is good lighting the differences can be so insignificant that it is very difficult to distinguish which photo has been taken with one and which with another.

The cameras in question, by the way, are a Sony A7R IV, a professional model with a 61 Mega-pixel full-frame sensor (and a price that exceeds the 4,000 euros), and the Sony ZV-1, a compact with a 1 “sensor and 20.1 Mpixels of about 800 euros and that, to make matters worse, is a model specially designed for video recording.

Sony A7R IV: 61 MP full-frame camera

Therefore, this video clearly demonstrates that the camera is not the most important, and that the differences between cameras are sometimes hardly noticeable depending on what we want to capture. That does not mean that there is no difference, but many times it will not be appreciated, especially if the images are compressed in a video of Youtube (as in this case) or posted on social networks.

The truth is that the quality gap between expensive and cheap cameras it’s getting closer and closer, at least speaking of sensors and image quality. In other fields such as ergonomics, speed, focus, etc., even pro bodies have advantages, but if we continue down this path, who knows where we will end up, don’t you think?

Via | FStoppers

All the photographs captured from the video ‘It’s NOT About The Camera …. Sort of’ by Miguel Quiles