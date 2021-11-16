For a long time, those of us who like history watched with envy the BBC productions that talked about photography and its authors. But little by little Spanish public television is doing the same. Now We have free access to the documentary ‘The Red Box’, the curious history of the hidden photographs of Antoni Campañá.

In recent years, more and more archives of unknown photographers are popping up. To the point that many times we have to distrust, as Joan Fontcuberta warns us. But the case of Antoni Campañá is real as life itself. And this documentary tells us everything we know since his grandson found the red boxes.



His pictorial era

In there they found 5000 photographs of the civil war, many of them unpublished. Some were published in that troubled time, most of the time anonymous. Now we know that those women and men who became icons were his work, a pictorialist photographer who reacted by shooting his camera in a war.

The documentary ‘The red box’

It is a documentary co-produced by RTVE and directed by Placid García Planas, Arnau Gonzáles Vilalta and Toni Monne that tries to explain why a photographer decides to hide the work of three years and is almost on the point of disappearing under the rubble of a house in Sant Cugat del Vallès.

And it is striking that a photographer specialized in bromoleum, considered in his time as the first Spanish author in number of awards, abandoned all his aesthetics after the horrors of war. And that after those years he would dedicate himself to industrial photography the creation of postalera photographic aesthetics.

Throughout the short hour of the documentary we delve into the story of a photographer who portrayed how corpses were taken out of churches, the tragedy of death and children’s war games. Some would not hesitate to call it equidistant. But I just think we were dealing with a doubting person.



One of his most recognized photographs

His warmongering (rather antiwar) photographs were published in ‘The uprising, revolution and terror in Barcelona ‘ (1944). There was no name under the shots. Then they say that he decided to hide them.

And thanks to this reason, sure he could continue working. Even next to Ortiz Echagüe when he was appointed president of SEAT. Ortiz Echagüe was the most famous photographer of that time, highly appreciated by the Franco regime for remembering the myth of Spain with his photographs.

So if you want to find other images of the Spanish civil war, do not miss the opportunity to sit in front of the smart TV, connect the RTVE Play application and start getting to know the figure of an essential photographer like Antoni Campañá.

