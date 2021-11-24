“It is a resolved matter”: Enrique Alfaro on the murder of Aristóteles Sandoval (EFE / Francisco Guasco / Archivo)

This Tuesday, November 23, the president of the state of Jalisco spoke about the murder of Aristotle Sandoval, which occurred almost a year ago, when he was shot from behind in a bar in the city of Vallarta Port on November 18, 2020.

During a press conference offered in the same entity where the incident occurred, the governor Enrique Alfaro He was questioned about the insecurity that exists within the area. He was also questioned about the progress of the investigations into Sandoval’s death, to which he calmly replied that those responsible had already been identified.

“As reported by the prosecution, there are arrest warrants issued, it is a matter that is resolved in terms of who are responsible and they are looking for hoping to arrest them and do justice,” said Alfaro.

Aristóteles Sandoval was assassinated on December 18, 2020 (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco)

During the press conference he did not delve into details about the status of the investigation, so he limited himself to saying that those who committed the crime had already been identified; However, in the latest information issued by the State Attorney’s Office, it was stated that the investigation is ongoing and that there are still no detainees.

On the state of security that the coastal municipality lives, Enrique Alfaro urged “not to hurt the tourist destination”, since Vallarta Port it has one of the highest levels of public perception of security, despite the crimes that have occurred in recent weeks.

“Vallarta is one of the safest municipalities in Mexico and one of the municipalities with the lowest level of perception of insecurity in the country. He has had unfortunate events, but it is a municipality that cannot continue to talk about it because it hurts“Said the governor.

Enrique Alfaro was the successor to Aristóteles Sandoval in the governorship of Jalisco after his assassination in 2020 (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco)

The murder of Aristotle Sandoval It happened while he was heading to the exit of the District restaurant-bar / 5, in Puerto Vallarta, during the early morning of December 18, 2020, when he was shot twice in the back during a trip to the bathroom.

Despite the fact that the politician had a strong security device for him and his family, that day none of his bodyguards entered the establishment. When the murder was committed, his men were able to confront two of the attackers, of which one was injured and taken to a hospital.

After the death of the former governor of Jalisco, 13 people were involved in the crime, of which 11 were sentenced to a minimum penalty according to the Jalisco penal code, since they only participated by altering the scene or covering those responsible.

Part of the areas cornered after the murder of Aristóteles Sandoval in Puerto Vallarta on December 18, 2020 (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

In September 2021, the last detainee presenting the case was released. It was about Raúl “N”, who was charged with bribery and arrested a week after the crime was committed during a search of an apartment tower in Vallarta Port; however, no evidence was found linking him to the case.

The governments of Mexico and the United States have pointed out that behind the homicide is a cell of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) that operates in the entity. The group is led by Carlos Andres Varela, aka the firm and Javier Gudiño Haro, the hen.

Carlos Andrés Varela, alias the Firm he is identified as the chief of the CJNG plaza in Vallarta. It is said, it is of Colombian origin and he arrived at the Jalisco port with his own men and criminal connections in Central and South America.

KEEP READING:

The Aristóteles Sandoval case stalls: they released the last detainee for the murder of the former governor of Jalisco

This is known about the murder of Aristóteles Sandoval two weeks after he was executed in Puerto Vallarta

More than three months after the murder of Aristóteles Sandoval, the prosecution does not know if the CJNG participated