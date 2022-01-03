The woman was discharged on December 30 after being treated for mild symptoms derived from this double infection, the Times of Israel added. The detection of fluorone occurred at Beilinson Hospital, in the city of Petah Tikva, Israel, where the patient recently gave birth and was discharged last Thursday.

Experts from the Israeli Ministry of Health are analyzing whether or not the sum of the two infections results in a more risky or serious disease.

“The disease is similar. They are viral conditions and cause shortness of breath, as they both attack the upper respiratory tract, “Arnon Vizhnitser, director of the gynecology department at Beilinson Hospital, told the Times of Israel.

This variant is different from omicrón, the same one that arrived in Mexico in early December.