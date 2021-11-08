A man walks down a street in Jerusalem, in a file image. EFE / EPA / OPEN SULTAN



Jerusalem, Nov 8 (EFE) .- Israel will allow the entry of groups of tourists who have not received the booster dose or have the second dose of the vaccine against covid-19 with more than six months, a condition that at the moment does not It applies to individual tourists, who can visit the country since last November 1.

This exception, which will take effect tomorrow, was approved last night by the coronavirus cabinet at the proposal of the Health Ministers, Nitzan Horowitz; and from Tourism, Yoel Razvozov, to facilitate the arrival of visitors to Israel, which last week opened its borders to tourism, closed since the beginning of the pandemic.

In order to enter, these groups must have prior authorization from the Ministry of Tourism and that all members are vaccinated with the full schedule of one of the vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), regardless of the date.

For individual tourists, they must have received the second dose in the six months prior to entering Israel or have a booster dose.

“We continue to live with covid-19 and take every precaution to maintain public health and rapidly identify new variants. In addition, we maintain the economy, education, culture, tourism and daily routine in Israel,” Horowitz said in a release.

Groups must also have between 5 and 40 members; function as a capsule with movement restrictions in high-risk places, and come from countries classified as green or yellow, depending on the incidence of covid-19, but never as red.

In addition, the members of these groups who have received the complete schedule of the vaccine more than six months ago should undergo a PCR test every 72 hours or an antigen test every 24 hours, during the first week of stay.

“We opened a week ago and we are already moving forward, removing restrictions and allowing more tourists to enter Israel. We still have a long way to go to recover tourism, so we must act quickly but safely to increase the number of tourists, “said the Minister of Tourism.