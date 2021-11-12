At the same event, the farmer from Puerto Rico Marissa Reyes-Díaz was present, who denounced that, due to its “condition of a colony of the United States” and the recent approval of a law that cedes control of the budgets to an external board, the country “cannot make its decisions” among other things to cope with the effects of climate change.

Adrien Halixte, from the Haitian organization Survie, called for “climate justice” by denouncing that Haiti is one of the Caribbean islands most affected by global warming, although it hardly generates carbon emissions.

It is not about the developed countries “helping” – he said – but rather that they must “repair” the damage they have caused, without making an excuse that they want more control over how the money will be spent.

“When you are responsible for a car accident, you pay the other driver without asking how he will invest the money,” he gave as an example.

Longer droughts and heavier rains, in addition to hurricanes, hamper agriculture in the only third of the country with arable land, plunging the population into famine and forcing the state to borrow from international financial institutions to deal with the problems. damage.

Halixte called on the leaders of the UN climate summit, which ends in Glasgow, UK, on ​​Friday, to “offer real solutions” in their final agreement instead of the unfulfilled promises of recent years.