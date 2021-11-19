Reuters.- Manufacturers competing with the leader in electric cars, Tesla Inc., unveiled new, more affordable and larger sport utility vehicles (SUVs) at the Los Angeles Auto Show, entering one of the fastest growing categories in the market U.S.

Kia Motors spoke directly to Tesla at the show, announcing that its upcoming EV6 electric crossover broke Tesla’s record for the shortest charge time by more than five hours, during a trip across the United States.

Kia and its subsidiary Hyundai Motor also introduced the oversized sport utility vehicle with three rows of seats, EV9 and SEVEN. These models are expected to go into production around 2024, according to two people familiar with the matter.

“They (Tesla) have solid sales and a very good public presence. But not everything is for everyone. So there should always be an alternative, too, ”said Michael McHale, Kia’s director of brand experience.

The bet on electric SUVs reflects the strong preference of American consumers for the models, which tend to sell for higher prices than sedans of similar size.

Large SUVs are the best-selling category in the US market, according to industry executives and analysts.

“EVs are moving from economy boxes to aspirational vehicles in the heart of the market,” Brett Smith, chief technology officer at the Center for Automotive Research.

Tesla hopefuls are also banking on novel features, such as the rotating screen on the Fisker Ocean SUV’s dashboard, to differentiate themselves from the rest.

Henrik Fisker, CEO of Fisker Inc, said the Ocean will be the first production car with a display that switches between its portrait and landscape orientation.

“We have filed a patent on it,” he told Reuters, adding that the display will be supplied by Foxconn Technology Co Ltd, which will also produce Fisker’s electric SUVs in the United States.

“I think it’s going to attract a lot of young people who will love to play with the screen. Also when they are sitting carrying ”.

Fisker and Vinfast also took advantage of the show to introduce new models and make bold announcements that they will have more affordable and longer-range vehicles than Tesla’s offerings.

Tesla has become the world’s most valuable automaker, with a market capitalization of more than $ 1 trillion, as it has redefined the electric vehicle market with sleek, high-tech cars and SUVs like the Model Y , which boasts greater autonomy between charges than rival models.

Tesla has taken advantage of its technological edge and strong demand to raise the prices of its vehicles, especially since the prices of raw materials and semiconductors have risen this year.

Vinfast CEO Michael Lohscheller said its vehicles will be “reasonably priced,” which is key for people to switch from gasoline to electric cars.

Fisker said outsourcing production of the models to Magna International has allowed the company to shorten development time and thus utilize the latest long-range battery technology from supplier CATL.

“The technology is very new. Most other automakers choose their technologies three years before the vehicle comes out, ”he said.

However, it will be challenging for automakers and startups to stand up to Tesla, which is “synonymous with electric vehicles,” Smith said.

