Claudia Sheinbaum, the first woman in the history of Mexico to lead the reins of the government of Mexico City, is clear about two things: she is an ‘obsessive ruler’ and ensures that the country is ready for a president.

“It is as if we question whether Mexico is prepared for a young or old president. I think it’s about what you represent, right? ”Sheinbaum assured in the interview published on the front page of El País Semanal, a supplement to the Spanish newspaper El País.

The Mexican scientist and politician recognizes that her demands in politics are high because it is about building the nation project at the hands of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and of course, Morena.

“I am very demanding. The phrase they hear the most from me is that there are no complacencies here. Of course we are happy about the triumphs and we celebrate them together, but I am referring to everyday life, when someone tries to justify himself for something with something that he has not done and tells me ‘It is not that the other is to blame because I …’ No, That’s not good for me, ”he explained.

Regarding President AMLO’s criticism of the feminist movement, Sheinbaum assured that he is a “profoundly feminist man,” otherwise half of his cabinet would not be made up of women.

“That is the part where I understand the president, when he says: ‘We are fighting for a transformation movement in Mexico,’ and I say that in that movement if women are not included, it is not a transformation movement. But not the other way around, that is, I am not going to hold the hands of any woman, of any political party, regardless of what the country thinks, just because she is a woman. “

In this sense, the head of the capital government reiterated that she considers that feminist marches should be peaceful to ‘convince more people’ compared to violent actions, she also said, another of her priorities is to protect the monuments and buildings of the City from Mexico.

“I don’t understand this idea of ​​destruction associated with the feminist movement. I do not agree with who says that, as women have suffered violence, we have the right to violate. There were feminist demonstrations, they burned bookstores for me that is fascism. It has nothing to do with feminism ”.

