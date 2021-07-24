Change the mobile battery, yes or no?

The battery of youris it giving you trouble? Doesn’t it last what it used to? Over the months the cells of. It is easy for a mobile with 1 or 2 years to obtain ato the original, all because of the. Degradation reduces capacity and therefore lasts less under full load. Today we tell you if it is goodand what details you should take into account when doing it.

Of course the answer is yes. It is always good to change any component that is giving problems or that affects the performance of your device. The question is whether or not it is worth it. If you have a smartphone from 4 or 5 years ago and the replacement of the module costs 100 euros / dollars, it may not be interesting to change the battery.

If it’s a high-end smartphone from a couple of years ago, it’s probably a smart move. Of course, as long as you’ve noticed a drop in battery capacity and the battery lasts much less. If the degradation of it is not noticeable, the substitution may not be as beneficial.

Change the battery in a mobile with a couple of years of life it is almost always a positive thing, especially if the performance of the device and its different key aspects are still sufficient for your use. The autonomy It is one of the main reasons why users change mobile, so regenerating this component could give you another year or two years of use without spending too much.

Be very careful where you change the battery or where you buy it

95% of today’s smartphones do not have a removable back cover for easily change the battery. The most normal thing is that you need tools, a suction cup and some knowledge to disassemble your mobile and replace battery. If you are willing to do it, we have a recommendation for you: don’t buy the battery cell anywhere.

With a simple search in Google dozens of stores will appear in which to buy a battery for your mobile. You must be very careful with absurd offers or extremely low prices: they are usually fake or compatible batteries with very little capacity.

If your mobile originally had 4,000 mAh you must buy a battery of that capacity and flee from extremely low prices. It is one of the most delicate components of your smartphone and buying a poor quality one can be very expensive or not get an increase in autonomy. If you can buy it original, much better, they are not too expensive.

If, on the other hand, you are going to take the device to a technical service, you should also be careful. These services often tell you that they will change the components for original ones and finally they don’t. They save money and include cheap compatible components Chinese brands of dubious quality.

You should check which battery is being replaced and that the repair service is quality. It may be including a lower capacity battery and that the replacement of this does not offer you an increase in autonomy.

If you repair the device in the official service it will be a little more expensive, but you will make sure that the device will have a new original battery and with real capacity.

If you have a relatively old mobile with a battery in poor condition or with an autonomy that is no longer the original, our recommendation is that you ask for a budget to change it, because less than 50 euros / dollars could solve the problem autonomy for another long time.