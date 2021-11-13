Create a smart homes may involve a considerable financial investment, but are they a investment or just an unnecessary expense?

Smart homes are those that have inside their interior some devices or products that are capable of being manipulated thanks to their internet connection, which allows us to monitor these, as well as perform various actions. It is becoming more and more common to see this type of product thanks to the constant advances technological and to the large avant-garde companies in this industry, which increasingly induce everyday objects, such as clocks, refrigerators, ovens, etc.

According to a study by Statista where it shows the number of homes smart in the world, showed that in 2017 these were present in approximately 141.91 million homes around the world, a figure that is constantly growing and it is expected that in 2025 the figure of 478.22 million will be reached.

The growth of these is presented by various factors, including the spending on advertising that is made on this type of products to be promoted on the internet, having as a consequence the awakening of the curiosity of consumers when carrying out attractive campaigns, visually speaking.

In the same way, it has to do with the fact that more and more companies are innovating in any type of product by integrating some type of technology to increase their income, which we can perceive with the presence of tech giants that are dominating the market current and put aside the other leading industries of 16 years ago.

This type of product, depending on its brand and function, can represent considerable prices, both high and low, which little by little affect our bank accounts, buthow good is it to invest in a smart home?

Netzhome has a wide catalog of products that will allow you to make your home a smart home and enjoy some benefits that these entail, both in terms of comfort and for your economy, which with different options could help you level your service expenses monthly, then we will tell you how.

Having smart homes empowers those who take them to power save money Energy and in this way to be able reduce household expenses. An example of this we have with the Netzhome Wi-Fi Smart Socket, which allows you to program it from your free brand application so that you can allow or deny the passage of electricity to connected devices, so you could deactivate these during the night when you sleep and in this way avoid generating more consumption of light.

In the same way (and even something more attractive) you can choose to buy the Netzhome smart bulb, which allows you to modify the level of intensity with which you want your rooms to light up, all from the comfort of the brand’s application on your smartphone that. In addition to allowing yourself to create a good atmosphere to watch movies, allowing you to make a small movie theater, it also manages to reduce the level of electricity consumed, so you also save.

Count on smart products in the homer could represent a considerable expense for your wallet, but with the accessible prices of Netzhome, as well as the saving that these allow you, you could consider it as a medium-term investment, since you will notice the changes little by little in your monthly service payments.