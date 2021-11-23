Bertrand Rubio has 50 years of experience in the national aeronautical sector. The airline highlighted that the new CEO will have the advice and support of Alarcón & Méndez and HCK Abogados, as well as that of Mena Contadores 1915, “with which a professional and highly specialized team has been integrated, so we are sure that very the objectives set by the new management of the company will soon be achieved “.

Interjet maintains a debt of 1.25 billion dollars with its creditors and, according to Argoss Partners, the firm hired by the airline to advise it on its restructuring, already has a plan to fly again in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Toluca International Airport, which until a few weeks ago was directed by Bertrand Rubio, in fact maintains the unknown of what its role will be in the metropolitan airport system of Mexico City. The Federal Government seeks to control in its entirety with the acquisition of 49% of the stake that the Aleatica company maintains, but the terminal has been devalued as of the COVID-19 pandemic, and therefore the purchase has not been closed, which It began in 2019, as reported at the end of October by Carlos Morán Moguel, undersecretary of transport of the Ministry of Communications and Transport (SCT).

The pandemic strongly affected passenger traffic at the terminal and its recovery has been slow compared to other airports. During 2020, it served 78% fewer passengers than in 2019, closing with 130,140 users, its lowest level since 2005. It even remained several months without commercial operations, which returned at the beginning of October with flights from the Venezuelan airline Conviasa and the regional airline. Aeromar.