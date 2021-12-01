Dec 01, 2021 at 18:36 CET

Artur Lopez

The Inter de MilanAn expert in the Argentine market, he wants to anticipate the rest of the European teams and win the signing of the promise Julián Álvarez. The River Plate striker has exploded in the Argentine First Division at the age of 21. The ‘neroazzurro’ team is aware that it could tie up a footballer as promising as it was Lautaro Martínez in his day, when he burned stages at the Racing Club.

The Milan club concentrates its efforts on signing the international attacker with the albiceleste. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, his signing is a priority for Giuseppe Marotta, CEO of the Interista team. And in River they cannot be made to pray for many more months, well Álvarez’s contract expires in December 2022. Knowing that he will enter his last year of association with ‘El Millonario’, other greats of the Old Continent such as FC Barcelona are on the lookout for the ram.

There is no doubt that Julián Álvarez is too small for the Argentine League. The forward has scored 19 goals, in addition to providing 12 assists in 33 games with River Plate in the domestic competition, exorbitant records at his young age.