Instagram is working on a feature that will benefit both users and content creators of the platform: known as paid subscriptions. This function, similar to Twitter Blue, will allow Internet users see “Exclusive stories” of their influencers favorites as long as they pay a monthly subscription. The novelty, according to TechCrunch, is right around the corner and could soon be on the app.

The aforementioned medium ensures that several services in charge of tracking and monitoring, among other things, the descriptions of the apps on portals such as Google Play or the App Store, have detected how Instagram added information about in-app purchases. The developers, remember, must inform about the availability and prices of those subscriptions that the user can find once they download and access the app. In this case, Instagram has included different prices that are clearly related to Exclusive Stories.

Subscriptions will start from $ 0.99 to $ 4.99. We know that Instagram will allow access to Stories exclusive to content creators. Also to live videos only for subscribers and other benefits that are still unknown. Therefore, it is likely that the user can access one option or another depending on the plan they choose. On the other hand, the price list also includes those related to badges. Instagram, in particular, allows (in some regions) to send “gifts” in live videos that the creator can exchange for money.

Instagram is also working on new features for ‘Best Friends’

Instagram subscriptions will not only allow content creators to earn income in exchange for offering exclusive content to their followers. It is also a monetization method for the company itself, who will keep a small commission from each subscription.

Beyond this payment novelty, the social network owned by Facebook (now Meta) is also working on a novelty for the ‘Close Friends’ function. It’s about the possibility to create categories within ‘Best friends’. Currently, the feature only allows you to create a single group with members who can access private stories. With the new lists it will be possible to divide that list to, for example, separate friends from co-workers.