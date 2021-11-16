Instagram has started asking new users to verify their identity with a selfie of their face. Meta’s social network (formerly known as Facebook) searches with this new security feature avoid creating fake accounts. It also ensures that it will delete the data after 30 days.

As the consultant points out Matt navara, Instagram will ask users to record a 30 second video of his face to verify his identity. The application will be in charge of guiding you through the process and will ask you to look at your smartphone’s selfie camera and turn your head in different directions.

“We need a short video of how to turn your head in different directions. This helps us confirm that you are a real person and confirm your identity.” Instagram

Instagram ensures that the identity verification video will not be visible within the platform. In other words, once the process has been carried out, neither the user himself will be able to see it and it will be deleted after 30 days. Likewise, the company points out that will not use facial recognition technology or biometric data for the process.

Credit: Matt Navarra

Instagram, in search of avoiding spam accounts

Verification by selfies is a tool increasingly used by services or applications that need to validate the identity of a user. They are generally used biometric analysis, but on Instagram they say that they will not resort to this tool for their system.

Instagram began testing selfie verification about a year ago in the United States. Now it seems to be expanding to all users who want to create a new account on the platform. Those who fail to pass the security test will not be able to have a profile in it.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, announced in early November that it would stop using its facial recognition system and erase the data of more than 1 billion people who had been joining for several years, although it said it would continue to work with that technology from looking to the future.

The social network Facebook began to use facial recognition in 2010, when it was still a technology not used by many companies. But recently it had to shut it down due to growing privacy concerns. Instagram will apparently use a different solution to validate the identity of users.