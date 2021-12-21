Spider-Man: No Way Home keep breaking records. Just on Saturday we told you that the new thing about the arachnid had become the third highest-grossing premiere in history. However, after the figures obtained during the weekend, he managed to unseat the second place Avengers: Infinity War in United States. Yes, now we can already say that Spider-Man: No Way Home It is the second most successful premiere in the history of the North American country.

The first place, which right now seems impossible to beat, still belongs to Avengers: Endgame. According to information from Deadline, during Sunday Spider-Man: No Way Home reached the $ 260 million generated at the US box office. Avengers: Infinity War, which is now located in the third step, remained at $ 257,698 million dollars. The difference, as you can see, is minimal.

How much did he raise Spider-Man: No Way Home in its global premiere? $ 600.8 million, according to figures provided by Sony. Be careful here, because with this figure it is not enough to become the second highest grossing premiere in history worldwide, but the third. Therefore, the top 3 are in the following order:

Avengers: Endgame (1,220 million dollars). Avengers: Infinity War (650.5 million dollars). Spider-Man: No Way Home ($ 600.8 million).

Although the world premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home did not beat the one of Avengers: Infinity War, your achievement has a greater merit. For what reason? Just because he got it in the middle of the pandemic. The health situation is not over yet and, unfortunately, several countries in the world are experiencing new waves after the emergence of the Omicron variant. Among them the United States, where curiously Spider-Man: No Way Home yes he could sneak up to second place.

Perhaps at another time and in another scenario, the new Tom Holland would have surpassed the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in the whole world, but it could not be. The film still has several weeks left in theaters; it will be interesting to know the total generated at the box office to be able to compare it against other monsters of the collection, among them Avatar and again the two deliveries of Avengers.