Infinite multiplayer improves your progression

Although the multiplayer section of Halo Infinite does not stop receiving praise from the general public, there are also those who are not happy with the way of progression in the battle pass. In this way, 343 Industries is doing everything possible to make this section more user-friendly for everyone, and today an update has arrived that takes a step in the right direction.

As mentioned by John Junyszek, Halo Community Manager, a new update is now available for Infinite, which makes the experience that the player receives during the first six games of each day, higher. This was what he commented on the matter:

“When we made our initial change to progression, which added daily ‘Play 1 Game’ challenges, updated weekly challenges, and doubled the duration of 2XP boosters, we promised that we would monitor the data and make additional changes if necessary. Now is the time to follow up on that. After seeing how XP was earned from these changes, we noticed that players started their sessions with slower payouts than we would like. To address this, we will increase the XP payout for the first 6 matches of each day. ”

Is so the first game will award 300 points, the second and third 200, the fourth, fifth and sixth will offer 100 and, finally, 50 points in the subsequent ones. It will be interesting to see if this is enough, at least for the moment, for all fans of this title to continue to move forward without much trouble. Similarly, 343 Industries is committed to continuing to offer various enhancements.

Editor's Note:

These are the kind of initiatives that fans want to see. So that Halo Infinite To survive a future with bigger and bigger competitors, developers need to pay close attention to the community and its demands, as long as they make sense.

Via: John Junyszek