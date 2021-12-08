The Condusef took as an example a car brand: Nissan, Versa, Model: SENSE TM; with a value of 276,900 pesos, down payment of 55,380 and credit amount for 221,520 pesos with a term of 48 months (four years) with financed insurance.

Thus, this exercise shows that you could be paying more than sixty thousand additional pesos, between the cheapest option and the most expensive, that is, an extra 19%.

In most bank loans, an initial disbursement must be made, which takes into account the following:

The hook.

The commission for opening.

Some banks may include ratification fees.

“It is important that the cost of auto insurance is taken into account and if it is financed, as is the case in the example, as well as identifying if the loan you are going to contract includes life insurance in the financing, or if it is required to to be able to contract the product ”, detail the recommendations.