‘The rap of the gringo atrasador’. (Photo: America TV)

Five years have passed since the last chapter of the series aired In the background there is room. Despite this, the story of the Gonzales and the Maldini, two families from different social strata, continues to cause a sensation.

Now that the successful television series would be about to return to Peruvian screens in 2022, thousands of fans are remembering the best hits that marked the history of Al fondo hay Sitio.

Precisely, the videos that caused the most furor at the time were the video clips released by Joel Gonzáles, played by Erick Elera. These portrayed, through music, their personal experiences, dreams and frustrations.

‘My little girl’, ‘I am Joel’, ‘Taxi churro’, ‘A silly taxi driver in love’ and ‘La chamaquita 2’ aroused the laughter of viewers years ago. However, ‘El rap del gringo atrasador’ was the most popular song in the series.

In fact, the song by Joel Gonzáles and Nicolás de las Casas has more than 10 million views on YouTube , being the second most watched video of the channel of the series behind the end of the eighth season.

It should be noted that, due to the success of ‘Rap del gringo atrasador’, Erick Elera and Andrés Wiese performed the song at the 2010 Telethon in order to raise funds for the most needy people in the country.

REVIVE ‘EL RAP DEL GRINGO ATRASADOR’

In At the bottom there is a place, the funny song was written, sung and starred by Joel Gonzáles and Nicolás de las Casas, under the name of ‘The handsome and the most handsome’.

The song was composed in revenge of Mike Analía, who held the management of the construction company De las Casas because he was the new lover of Fernanda de las Casas.

WHO WILL BE BACK IN THE NEW SEASON?

According to information released by El Comercio, Al fondo hay Sitio will have a new season next year, with most of its original cast, this due to the confrontations that some of them had in the past.

Adolfo Chuiman, Erick Elera, Gustavo Bueno and the first actress Yvonne Frayssinet would be the first summoned for this relaunch that has thrilled its thousands of fans.

Likewise, the medium indicates that Gigio Aranda, general director of ‘Back to the neighborhood’, will be in charge of leading this project, although he avoided making any comments about it.

For his part, Efraín Aguilar, who was the general producer of Al fondo hay Sitio, surprised more than one by stating that he is completely unaware of the recording of a new season of Al fondo hay Sitio.

DATA

– The first episode of the comic series premiered on March 30, 2009.

– The last episode of Al fondo hay Sitio was issued on December 5, 2016 after eight successful seasons.

– The end of the teleseries had a great reception by the public, always having the first place in the ranking of most viewed programs on the open signal.

KEEP READING:

La Voz Kids: Nicki Favre will reinforce Joey Montana in the battle stage

‘Tomate’ Barraza attends Andrea Llosa’s program to undergo a toxicological test

La Voz Kids: Eva Ayllón criticized the presentation of the members of Daniela Darcourt’s team