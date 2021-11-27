Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterated his invitation to supporters of Morena to accompany him to the Zócalo on December 1 (Photo: Twitter / @ lopezobrador_)

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), recalled the days when he was in the opposition and held congregations in Mexico City, this, while reiterating his invitation to supporters of the National Regeneration Movement party (Brunette) to accompany him to the capital’s Zócalo on the occasion of his three years in government.

Through his Twitter account, the federal president summoned citizens to come to the Zócalo grid on December 1, at five in the afternoon, to accompany him on his “civic and combative festival ”, on the occasion of his third anniversary in his administration.

“Friends, friends, Andrés Manuel López Obrador is speaking to you, I invite you to participate next Wednesday, we are going to gather in the Zócalo of Mexico City at five in the afternoon, in the democratic Zócalo of Mexico City, to the report on what has been done in these three years “

President López Obrador explained that he began the call to his supporters with the phrase “friends and friends” because that is how he used to summon congregations.

“This is how we used to convene before, by phone, when we were in opposition, and I wanted to remember it, because it fills me with feelings, “he recalled.

Later, he added, they were flyers, although later they began to summon thousands of people by phone, because they had a list of all the country’s supporters and their phone numbers. “Every time we were going to meet here in the Zócalo, I recorded a message and many must be remembered,” he mentioned.

During the video published on his social network, the chief executive indicated that some time later they began to talk about “spreading the word”, but now, he celebrated, there is the possibility of communicating and inviting his supporters through social networks to meet in the Plinth.

Regarding the congregation on December 1, López Obrador described it as a combative party, since they have been fighting for the transformation of the country for three years and facing adversities, such as corruption.

“With all my affection, I invite you to join us. It is going to be a civic and also combative party. We have been fighting for three years, facing adversity to achieve the purpose of transforming the country, ending corruption and living in a fairer country, freer, more sovereign, democratic and egalitarian. See you on the first of December in the Zócalo of Mexico City at five in the afternoon. A hug ”, he finished.

It should be remembered that this Friday, December 26, during his morning conference from Irapuato, Guanajuato, the president López Obrador called on the population to go to the Plaza de la Constitución to celebrate his three years of government.

The president asked that everyone who wants to attend wear your mask, because, he assured, “we already really want to see each other.”

“Despite the sadness over the pandemic, we have to keep going, to win it over. And we are going to meet in the Zócalo, all those who want to attend. If it gets very crowded, do not stop wearing your mask (…) look here, I bring it (the mask) for when it is required, but it is free, because we really want to see each other. A long time has passed and we have to congregate in the democratic Zócalo, which brings us very fond memories”, He declared.

