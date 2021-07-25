«In ‘Dos’ we were naked but I felt covered»

Catalan actor Pablo Derqui (Nit and day), who plays David in the film Two (Mar Targarona, 2021), he was explaining to us in an interview what motivated him to join the reduced cast, how the filming went, some of his film tastes and what he works on now. The co-star of this thriller Spanish, his countrywoman Marina Gatell, has also spoken with us on the same issues.

To her you will know her for having seen her in the shoes of Esther Martín de Seven lifes (Nacho G. Velilla, 1999-2006), Magdalena in Unlimited (Paul Morrison, 2008), the Lola Padilla of Lalola (Luis Santamaría, 2008-2009), Enriqueta in Black bread (Agustí Villaronga, 2010), who triumphed in the Goya Awards of his year, Valia in Letter to Eva (Villaronga, 2012) or the Sol Montijos from the recent series Castamar’s cook (Tatiana Rodríguez, 2021).

The role of ‘Dos’ that was already for Marina Gatell

Filmax

“The director of casting, Pep Armengol, and he told me: «I’ll give you a script». I read it, freaked out, said, “Oh my gosh …” and jotted down a bunch of questions in the event that I got the part because I love the first reading. They summoned me to the production company, Rodar y Rodar; they were Mar [Targarona] and Pep, I saw that they didn’t ask me to do anything and I realized that the role of Two it was mine”Says Marina Gatell.

“So all those hypothetical problems that I had raised were what I had to face in reality,” he continues. “And what better way than to uncover unknowns than by experiencing them? Because fabric; but not only because of what is seen, because of the situation they live, the nude and what one may think, but also because you have to transcend many parts of yourself to understand certain things”.

Marina Gatell explains that the Two “It was an exercise that interested him. Because it’s an awakening, right? It is opening your eyes and having already lost all kinds of reference to where you are, what you are doing there, who is Pablo’s character [Derqui]. These are a bit of the questions that we continue to ask ourselves as human beings. And then what does it see, what does it smell; something very physical. And then there was a certain level of mistrust ”, with all the subsequent development; “And that had to be graduated because it is a situation that happens in real time, but filming was hyperfragmented and then, I had to know very well when sand found”.

Marina Gatell: “« Dos »raises some concerns that are very much in line with mine vital”

Roll and roll

“On an introspective level, unfortunately, there are parts of Sara that I can understand perfectly, as Marina, as a woman; by those situations you get into to be loved”, Acknowledges Marina Gatell. “She is a very vulnerable woman who is experiencing something very unpleasant.”

And he was very interested in the emotional journey of the protagonist “because Two talks a lot about the wound of separation as human beings, and of that desperate search for love and fusion … He raises some concerns very much in line with his vital ones, such as what is the right distance to to be but don’t get lost. He really wanted to see with this exercise that Mar [Targarona] what answers could be found ”.

On the other hand, Marina Gatell assures that Mar Targarona has covered them a lot: “We were naked and I felt more sheltered so in many other situations. Two It is a movie in which, as an interpreter, you can get lost a little in the depth of a thousand stories, but she took away the nonsense and went a lot to the decisive thing so as not to get too emotional. “Don’t cry,” he said, “because, if you don’t, it won’t hold.”

And the actress thinks she was right: “You have to be measuring a lot to not run out of control in that position, also as characters because what the David de Pablo does [Derqui] It affects me and what I do affected him; but not only physically, but if I get very hysterical, I don’t know what bug I’m going to wake up there; if I get lethargic, that won’t be solved… It’s that constant communication ”.

“We rehearse the choreographies a lot. This was one of the great concerns ”, admits Marina Gatell. But the luck is that Pablo [Derqui] and I have more or less the same height, and that already made it much easier for us. Although there were moments of great difficulty: how you fall to the ground, how the hell you stand up … And a lot of stress because, in the end, we spent twelve hours glued; and you laugh, but sometimes … “

Psychological cinema and an unexpected personal project

Filmax

By dedicating herself to the cinema, as an actress or in any other work, a certain fondness for this art is presupposed; and Marina Gatell does not neglect what her colleagues say: “I saw Another round; I was amazed ”, he tells us. “Too The mole agent [Thomas Vinterberg, Maite Alberdi, 2020], which I quite liked. I love David Lynch [El hombre elefante], I’m lovin ‘it David Cronenberg [Promesas del Este]; psychological cinema ”.

And after Two, continues to work on his own: “Now it is being broadcast Castamar’s cook, i’m rolling Garcia! [Sara Antuña y Carlos de Pando, 2021] for HBO, a series directed by Eugenio Mira about the comic book super agent [Luis Bustos y Santiago García, 2015-2017] Y I have a personal project that I am recording with some children from a Nairobi suburb, who lived on the street and are now in a small foster home founded by my partner ”.

Everything arose in an unforeseen way: “I went two years ago to give them acting classes and do some improvisations on which to write a script. And now the idea is to make fiction, not a documentary that speaks of their reality but something that they enjoy doing as if they were actors. And that the surviving superheroes show that they are despite the image that comes to us here of these children, which I do not want to frivolize at all ”.

“It is to make a film like with children from here, in which I speak more about their wealth than about their poverty.” The roles they play are their own “living an adventure type The goonies [Richard Donner, 1985]”. And what Marina Gatell wants “is, through fiction, to try to change reality a little bit because the idea is for it to be a bit beneficial and that, if we raise money, it helps so that fewer children are on the streets with such a tough situation. And it’s turning out really cool. We were going to shoot in August of last year, but the coronavirus came, so now we have to restart the project ”. The world of cinema stopped by microbes.

“It started out as a tiny thing that arose without looking for it,” says Marina Gatell. “It is a little house and ten children, among those who were little fifteen years ago, now they take care of the little ones who come in; and the intention was to make a workshop-type movie and that we would show it in the municipal center of the town and that people, just as they pay to go to commercial theaters, to pay to see something that they have done, and that it would serve them . That they were not donations, but the remuneration of their work. And we have made a teaser, a very nice short … “.

But, as usually happens in the seventh art, the works are polished until their creators are satisfied: “Ha very cool story came out all of a sudden and I think it’s worth trying to do it right, ”the Dos actress tells us excitedly. “And that motivates me a lot.”