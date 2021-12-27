The agencies pointed out that non-compliance with labor and social security obligations has legal consequences that can put the finances of companies at risk and even lead employers to face administrative and criminal responsibilities.

During January 2021, 86,575 workers were rehired with the same company who were discharged in December 2020, the statement said.

“We send letters to the employers that we identify may have engaged in these practices, in order for them to check whether the management of their workforce is in accordance with the current regulatory framework and to avoid taking actions that affect the rights of their workers through illegal circumvention. of the obligations in labor matters and of social security “, added the dependencies.

Formal employment registered with the IMSS had an increase of 11.2% in November, which marked its eleventh consecutive growth.

The IMSS recently announced that 165,463 formal jobs were created last month, of which 86.8% were permanent positions and 13.2% were temporary. The November figure was the best on record for a November.