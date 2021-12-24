A Moscow court reported that it will fine Google 7.2 billion rubles (equivalent to $ 98 million) for its repeated refusal to remove content that Russia considers illegal, marking the first such fine in the country to be based on income.

Moscow has increased the pressure on US big tech this year in a campaign that critics of the Kremlin say is an attempt by the Russian authorities to exert stricter control over the internet, which, in their view, represents a threatens individual and corporate freedom.

Alphabet-owned Google said in an email that it will study the ruling before deciding what action to take.

Later, the court also fined Meta Platforms 2 billion rubles (equivalent to $ 27.15 million) on the same grounds. Russian communications supervisor Roskomnadzor said Facebook and Instagram did not remove 2,000 pieces that violate Russian laws, while Google maintains 2,600 pieces of prohibited content.

Meta Platforms did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia has imposed small fines on foreign tech companies throughout the year, but Friday’s sanctions mark the first time it has imposed a percentage of a company’s annual turnover in Russia, greatly increasing the amount of the fine.

The percentages were not specified, although Reuters calculations show that Google’s fine amounts to just over 8%.

Russia has ordered companies to remove posts that encourage drug use and dangerous behavior, as well as information about homemade weapons and explosives, in addition to those made by groups that it describes as extremists or terrorists.

