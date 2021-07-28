Gusi talks about his new album and getting back on stage. Photographer: Daniel Amézquita – Courtesy: Paola España Comunicaciones

With plans to release his new album for early 2022, and after being off the stage due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gusi spoke with Infobae about what these months of composition and production have been from his home. ‘I’m in love’ and ‘Superpoder’ are two of the songs that emerged in the middle of the process, the same ones that keep the singer-songwriter in his contemporary vibe of mixing classic vallenato sounds with pop and even with beats typical of the urban genre. Gusi, in his talk with this medium, spoke of the expectations he has for being close to his fans again, and the desire he has to show them the issues on which he has been working.

“You have to enjoy it, somehow. We are not on the journey of being day to day going from middle to middle, inside a ‘van’, from here to there, but I am here, sitting, in my study, in my house. I open the door and have my people by my side. Clearly, I really need to feel the affection of people (…) the way my music infects them and to see precisely when that happens (…) not having to imagine what is happening when they listen to my music, or a new song ”, commented.

In May 2021, when Gusi released his song ‘Superpower’, he explained that it is a song composed under the thought of ‘the force of love’. “A love that has so much connection that it is surprised to have everything in common (…) Knowing that they are capable of even reading minds (…) is the affinity that a person finds when conquering (…) know that it can be for life ”, said the musician who also revealed that he worked with Yera, Zafady and Pin.

Gusi, former member of the remembered and disappeared musical group ‘Gusi y Beto’, presented his first solo album in 2014, which he called “Al Son de mi Corazón”. With his song ‘Eres’, he managed to position himself in the first places of the Top Latin Song. In 2015, thanks to his work, he managed to be nominated for a Latin Grammy in the categories “Best Cumbia Vallenato Album” and “Best Tropical Song”, for the song “You have reason.” In that same year, he became one of the most beloved coaches of the musical talent contest “La Voz Teens”, alongside Andrés Cepeda and Goyo, one of the vocalists of Chocquibtown.

In 2017, according to what his press team remembers, he composed more than 20 songs, including “I want with you” and “I love you so much.” With the latter, he managed to reach # 1 on the national crossover radio listings.

The singer-songwriter has seen in the mix of musical genres an opportunity to find his own sound and, as he told Infobae, this has allowed him to expand his horizon as a musician, in addition to allowing him to discover himself.

“Colombian rhythms, specifically vallenato, are very moldable to universal rhythms. I love to take that as a basis (…) in this case, ‘Superpoder’ is a song that has, in itself, nothing of the vallenato as such, but has Caribbean rhythms in its percussion. That is what I want to take advantage of (…) the way of singing it, the way in which the verses are conceived, and the chorus of the song, is totally pop. It has been part of my essence (…) to seek an evolution in my sounds “said Gusi who, in turn, recalled that his music has been classified as ‘Latin pop’.

Gusi talks about his new album and getting back on stage. Photographer: Daniel Amézquita – Courtesy: Paola España Comunicaciones

Gusi, who in 2019 presented “Ganas”, and collaborated with Carlos Vives in ‘Indira’, revealed that, in times of coronavirus, The creation of his songs has worked almost like a puzzle since the end result of his songs is the conclusion of a constant sending of ideas through video calls and emails.

“I have discovered wonderful sounds that I have always loved, and that today I am fortunate to be able to do (…) bachata, a bolero, all that, for me, has been something very striking, and now I’m going to do it. part of my album “, Gusi explained that, in the same way, he assured that he did not take many risks with his song ‘I’m in love’ because, just as he likes experimenting with sounds, he chose to stay in his comfort zone for this track.

The also interpreter of ‘Locos Dementes’, in collaboration with the artist couple formed by Mike Bahía and Greeicy, revealed that his new album will have influences from Bachata, Afrobeat, Merengue Dominicano, Boleros and even Rancheras. “I am very happy. I’ve been working a lot these months, playing trial and error, making songs, falling in love with them (…) It’s a process in which one is pushing oneself to find the best song ”, the singer told Infobae.

