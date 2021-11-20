In the last appearance of the applicants for a seat in the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) before the Senate Justice Commission, Loretta Ortiz indicated that she did not agree with the popular consultation to bring the former presidents of the country, as he said that you can not consult the responsibility of a person.

“Regarding the popular consultation that was made in relation to former presidents, I do not agree with that consultation. Why do I disagree, and discussed it several times? Respect for those who supported that consultation. I personally believe that when the responsibility of any person is involved, that cannot be submitted for consultation ”, he affirmed.

When asked about the decriminalization of abortion, she commented that she was in favor of it, as she recalled that in her time as legal director at the Casa Meneses of the Ibero-American University, there were 14-year-olds in jail for aborting.

“These problems are not solved in a punitive way or with jail, they are solved by addressing the causes. What is missing in our country? A lot of reproductive and sexual education. Many women die because they resort to unsafe abortion mechanisms, ”he emphasized.

In addition, Ortiz assured that if she is appointed minister of the SCJN, her main task will be the fight against corruption and nepotism.

“I will have as a priority to redouble efforts to combat corruption, influence peddling and nepotism as a determining factor to regain society’s trust in constitutional judges,” he mentioned before the senators.

The current counselor of the Federal Judiciary commented that the Judicial Power of the Federation requires profound changes to consolidate its legitimacy and strengthen the confidence of the citizens, for which she indicated that it would promote these modifications.

“I reaffirm that if I am honored with this designation, I will have to carry out the functions entrusted to it under the scoop of consolidating the substantive changes to the Judiciary, claiming its legitimacy before the citizenry and ensuring an effective and efficient justice system for the benefit of the entire society. and close to people ”, he mentioned.

Loretta Ortiz was the last candidate to appear before the Senate Justice Commission; now it must present the opinion regarding the eligibility requirements of the people who make up the list sent by President López Obrador.

The opinion approved by the Commission will be published in the Senate Gazette at least 24 hours before the session in which it will be submitted for consideration by the Plenary of the Senate.

The other two contenders to fill the vacancy that Minister Fernando Franco will leave are Bernardo Bátiz and Eva Verónica de Gyvés.

