The Secretary General of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), Citlalli Hernandez, lashed out at the members of the National Action Party (PAN) Kenia López Rabadán, Xóchitl Galvez Ruiz and Lilly tellez, for keeping silent about the case of the elected federal deputy of the blue and white, Jorge Romero Vazquez, accused of raping two young men from Guanajuato.

Through her Twitter account, the morenista regretted that the Senators of National Action demand justice against gender-based violence when it suits them politically, but not a word or positioning give when the aggressor is in your party.

In her publication, Morena’s secretary assured that the feminists of the so-called Fourth Transformation are worthy fighters of the movement against violence against women.

“Sadly @XochitlGalvez, @kenialopezr, @LillyTellez and other self-described defenders of women, shout when it comes to hitting politically and are silent when it comes to aggressors in their home. We @ Feministas4T are worthy: we always fight against patriarchy “

Before his statement, the blue and white legislators did not take long to react; Xóchitl Galvez indicated that the only sad thing is that Citlalli Hernández is not aware of his position, so he shared a video where he pointed out that no person accused of violence against women should hold public office.

“Anyone who commits sexual assault should be brought to justice, no matter who it is. Every person who is a victim of sexual assault should have access to justice, no matter who it is. The cases of María José and Regina should be investigated and, if applicable, punished, ”Gálvez Ruiz declared at the time.

For its part, Lilly tellez stated that the Senators of National Action do not cover up anyone who commits gender violence, compared to the Moreno, who protects, he recalled, Pedro Salmerón, historian with various complaints of harassment at ITAM.

“We do not cover up for anyone while @CitlaHM protects Pedro Salmerón, denounced for sexual harassment”

Finally, López Rabadán argued that Hernández lives in ignorance not being aware that he voted in favor of investigating Deputy Romero; In addition, in the tweet the senator challenged the brunette to verify her statement.

“That is why this GOVERNMENT is SO GRINDED. @CitlaHM how are you secretary of the party of @lopezobrador_ and do you live in ignorance? Today I VOTED in favor of an investigation. I dare you: Check my saying. And take back what you wrote. I’ll see if you’re ashamed … ”, he replied.

This has not been the only criticism that the PAN members have received in the case of Jorge Romero, since on December 12 the activist and communicator, Stephanie Veloz, too he questioned the members of Acción Nacional for their silence.

In a first message on Twitter, the activist reminded her followers that the Attorney General of Guanajuato modified the law to reclassify the crime of rape to a minor, with which the alleged aggressor got out of the prison preventive that had been imposed on him.

In the publication, the feminist indicated that during the pre-campaigns of the 2021 elections, it was the PAN members who They came out to demand that Félix Salgado Macedonio be removed, accused of sexual abuse, as a candidate for governor of Guerrero.

In another tweet, Estefanía Veloz pointed out that the legislators were demanding justice on March 8, International Women’s Day, with her purple scarf, and now that the deputy was released, doesn’t see a hint of outrage.

“Ladies @kenialopezr and @marianagc on 8M I saw you with a purple scarf demanding justice for women. Now his party has modified the law to liberalize a former PAN deputy jailed for rape. Where is this outrage that they preach?“, public.

