

Jan 05, 2022 at 18:22 CET



Hugo Maradona did not die from an adverse effect of an anticovid-19 vaccine, but from the complication of bronchitis, as stated in a press release from his wife, Paola Morra, and sources close to the former player have confirmed to EFE.

Several users in networks suggest that Hugo Maradona – younger brother of soccer star Diego Armando Maradona – died on December 28 from an adverse effect of the covid-19 vaccine, after the first information after his death pointed to who had died of cardiac arrest.

“Another cardiac arrest in vaccinated soccer player. DEP”, responds a user to the news of the death on Twitter. An internet portal also publishes the news with the question “Did the vaccine play a role?” in the headline, shared by dozens of users on Facebook or Twitter and on anti-vaccine and coronavirus denier pages.

Another person answers: “There are more cardiac arrests than ever because of the vaccine”, in tune with messages in English or Italian.

THE WIFE DENIES IT

Hugo Maradona did not die from an adverse effect of the covid-19 vaccine, but from the complication of severe bronchitis, his wife, Paola Morra, said in a statement.

“My husband Hugo did not die from having contracted covid-19 or from heart disease, since he did not suffer from the latter. Unfortunately it was from severe bronchitis”Morra pointed out. The bronchitis developed and took him away very quickly, without giving him a chance to fight for his life, he added.

The wife asked that “please” respect her “pain and that of the relatives avoiding useless statements that do not correspond to reality and that lately continue to circulate in Argentina, THANK YOU”.

In addition, the spokeswoman for the communication agency that represents the family, the journalist Barbara Carere, told EFE that “of course” the family also rules out that the death is related to the covid-19 vaccine.

The youngest of the Maradona family died on December 28 at his residence in Monte de Procida, in the province of Naples (southern Italy), where the Argentine star continues to be a popular idol.

EFE reported that day that emergency services from the neighboring municipality of Pozzuoli went to Maradona’s house quickly, but could not do anything for him. In addition, the former soccer player was scheduled to undergo medical examinations shortly, according to sources consulted by the agency.

Some media, such as the Argentine Clarín, also shared the statements of the Italian businessman Stefano Ceci, close to the Maradona family, who affirmed that Hugo was going to travel to Dubai but, according to what he told him in a telephone call on December 24, canceled the trip because he was not feeling well and was getting some medical checkups.

On the other hand, Hugo’s nephew, Chino Maradona, commented to the Teleshow network that the ex-footballer “had done some studies lately (& mldr;) I couldn’t tell you exactly what he had, but I do know there was something”, added.

ATTRIBUTE ANY DISEASE TO THE VACCINE WITHOUT EVIDENCE

EFE has denied other misinformation that falsely related the death of celebrities to the injection of the covid-19 vaccine. For example, messages that claimed that the cardiac arrhythmia that forced the patient to withdraw now former FC Barcelona striker Sergio “Kun” Agüero was caused by the vaccine.

In that case, his cardiologist confirmed that the former Barça player had already suffered from heart problems in the past.

During this year’s Euro Cup, other rumors suggested that the cardiac arrest of Danish footballer Christian Eriksen, who lost consciousness during the Denmark-Finland match, had been caused by vaccines.

This statement has already been denied by EFE, among other reasons because the player was not even immunized.

Neither cardiac arrhythmia nor bronchitis are among the recognized adverse effects of vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency. These are those of BioNTech / Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, whose efficacy and safety is endorsed by said European body.

“Repentinitis” has already established itself in social networks as an ironic term coined by conspiranoids to falsely attribute the deaths of well-known figures to anticovid-19 vaccines.

In addition to Hugo Maradona, they have also pointed out as a result of the vaccination the death of celebrities such as the Italian singer-songwriter Raffaella Carrà, the Spanish actress Verónica Forqué, the writer Almudena Grandes, the Lieutenant Prosecutor of the Supreme Court Juan Ignacio Campos and the singer Carlos Marín, member of the musical group Il Divo.