Huawei has just announced a new smartwatch specially designed for jogging: the Huawei Watch GT Runner. Technically, it is a version of the Huawei Watch GT 3 adapted for runners and that dispenses with the oximeter.

With a 46-millimeter case, the Huawei Watch GT Runner features a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, autonomy for up to two weeks and all kinds of data and applications to improve help you improve your training sessions.

Huawei Watch GT Runner data sheet

Huawei Watch GT Runner Screen AMOLED 1.43 “ Sensors Optical heart sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Gps Connectivity Bluetooth

NFC Compatibility Android 6.0

iOS 9.0

HarmonyOS 2.0 Battery Typical duration of 14 days Others 4 GB of storage

Resistance 5 ATM

Speaker and microphone Dimensions and weight 46.4 x 46.4 x 11 mm

38.5 g (without strap) Price 302 euros to change

A smartwatch for running

All the smartwatches available and to have allow you to register when you go for a run, but the Huawei Watch GT Runner wants to go one step further. In fact, it focuses solely on that, unlike the more general Huawei Watch GT 3 on which it is based.

This smartwatch for runners has a circular appearance, a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen and two physical buttons, weighing 38.5 grams not including the strap. Speaking of the strap, it comes with a silicone strap in two colors.

The Huawei Watch GT Runner incorporates the same TruSeen 5.0 sensor of the Huawei Watch GT 3, which promises greater precision. Huawei does not mention the SpO2 measurement in the Huawei Watch GT Runner, although being the same sensor it is possible that it will be there or arrive later. The connectivity is Bluetooth, also with NFC and microphone and speaker.

What makes the Huawei Watch GT Runner a smartwatch specially designed for running? Mainly, the software, with a system that will show you information about your workouts and suggestions about intensity, recovery time and all kinds of indexes and evaluations about your abilities so far, in addition to personalized training plans.

In outdoor workouts, support for five positioning systems and the inclusion of the antenna outside the sphere promise better tracking of the route. Of course, you can also do other things besides going for a run, such as controlling music, connecting a wireless headset to the watch, viewing notifications, and more.

As for the battery, Huawei promises up to two weeks of battery life with typical smartwatch use. For more intensive use of the watch, the autonomy will be just half, that is, a week.

Versions and prices of the Huawei Watch GT Runner

The Huawei Watch GT Runner is official for the moment in China, without us having more information about its availability in other regions. It is available in a 46 mm version in black and gray, with an official price of 2,188 yuan, which is 302 euros to change current.

More information | Huawei