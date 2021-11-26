It seems that Huawei is not satisfied with having recovered the Nova 8i to bring it to Europe and, although the next generation is already on the market, it has just launched in China. a new member of the Nova 8 range. It is the Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G, a variant without 5G of the phone that it presented a year ago at this time.

Unlike the original Huawei Nova 8 SE, which mounted a MediaTek processor compatible with next-generation networks, this new model has the house brand Kirin 710A chipset. The rest of the specifications are the same, including the OLED screen and the fast charging of 66 W.

Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G data sheet

Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G Screen 6.53 inch OLED

Full HD + Dimensions and weight 161.5 x 74.8 x 7.5 mm

180 g Processor Kirin 710A RAM 8 GB Storage 128 GB Frontal camera 16 MP Rear camera 64 MP f / 1.9

8 MP f / 2.4 UGA

2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh

2 MP f / 2.4 macro Battery 3800 mAh

66W fast charge OS HarmonyOS 2 Connectivity 4G / LTE

WiFi ac

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C Others Fingerprint reader under the screen Price About 290 euros to change

Full speed charging and OLED display

The Huawei Nova SE 4G mounts a 6.53 inch OLED panel with FullHD + resolution and integrated fingerprint reader. The 16 MP front camera is housed in the classic drop-shaped notch, while the rear camera is embedded in a square module.

This photographic team is composed of a 64 MP main sensor, an 8 MP wide angle, a 2 MP sensor for macro photography and another 2 MP sensor for portrait mode.

For the processor of this model, Huawei has opted for a chipset of its own manufacture, the Kirin 710A, which is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Another important feature of the Huawei Nova 8 SE is the battery. And not because of its capacity, which is 3,800 mAh, but because it includes support for fast charging up to 66 W. As an operating system, it comes with HarmonyOS 2.

Prices and versions of the Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G

Huawei is already selling the Nova 8 SE 4G in China with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage at a price of 2,099 yuan, which is equivalent to about 290 euros at the current exchange rate.

There it is possible to choose between four different colors: light blue, silver, blue and black gradient. At the moment, we do not know if it will be marketed in other countries.

More information | Huawei (China)