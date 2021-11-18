Additionally, with the new HarmonyOS Connect, hardware developers will be able to deliver a seamless device experience with seamless connections, service widgets, simplified interaction, and hardware support.

The HarmonyOS 3 developer beta is expected to be available during the first quarter of 2022.

On the other hand, Huawei presented HMS Core 6, which provides powerful capabilities for devices that run through different operating systems, so that the app experience is optimized.

HDC also launched the MacroVerse Applications as a Service Platform (aPaaS) for its global developers, which provides search, network, development and Cyberverse services in the cloud.

To learn more about Huawei’s innovations, click here