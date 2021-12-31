Spoiler alert: this text contains references to Spider-Man: No way home. By getting to know them, your experience during the movie may change in case you haven’t seen it.

As you distance yourself from the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home some details of the production are being known. Beyond so many rumors, those involved in the project have some more license when referring to the film. Two of those who have spoken are its scriptwriters, Erik sommers Y Chris McKenna, who gave some details about ideas that were related to the film.

Spider-Man: No Way home is a hinge film between different events of Phase 3 and Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since the presentation of the multiverse in film adaptations, after it was peeked in Loki (Kate Herron, 2021), to the future of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) within the narrative that is developing. Added to this are the different possibilities that open up after the resolution, including the other versions of Spider-Man introduced in this film.

The resolution of Spider-Man: No Way home It leads to two post-credit scenes. One of them has to do with the character of Venom while the second was a full advance on Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. However, this result could be different, according to the scriptwriters, who considered other ideas in the project. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield entered those scenarios.

The Post-Credit Scenes with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna gave an interview to Variety where they explained different issues in relation to Spider-Man: No Way home. One of them has to do with the post-credit scenes of the films, a classic within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the future of the scriptwriters within the story.

Asked if they would like to work on other projects, including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and the possibility of a fourth film with Tom Hollanda, McKenna explained that: “We even talked about ‘Oh we could do a post-credit scene with this [variante]! We could do a post-credit scene with that [otro personaje]!‘”.

To this comment was added another by Erik Sommers, who suggested that among the options they studied was the following: “Can we do a TV show with the two of us traveling in a van solving mysteries?” McKenna closed this idea by acknowledging that he felt the talk was getting out of hand. To complete that idea, he added that one of the images they came up with was Tobey and Andrew driving a van, going from town to town trying to solve people’s lives.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, McKenna explained that as Andrew and Tobey’s characters also aged on their timelines, there were many options they could explore. According to the screenwriter, the actors:

“They had great ideas that elevated everything we were looking for and added layers and a major bow. We started to refine the idea that these two guys were really helping Tom’s Peter [Holland] on his way to becoming who he ends up being. “ Chris McKenna

Deepening in relation to the transformation of the character, the screenwriter detailed:

“There is a crucial and moral moment when they help him get through the climax of the movie. A lot of that was thanks to the ideas of Tobey and Andrew and the way their characters could contribute to this story.” Chris McKenna