Are you a user of Apple Music And you also want to see your annual playback summary in true Spotify style? Fortunately, Apple’s music streaming service has a similar option to Spotify Wrapped, the so-called ‘Apple Music Replay 2021’. Although it is not as complete and intuitive as the option of the Swedish company, it also allows you to see which have been the most listened to songs, artists and albums throughout the year. So you can discover it.

Unlike Spotify Wrapped, which is accessed from the app, the annual summary of Apple Music with the most listened to songs, artists and albums, is available on the web version of the service. To do this, you need to access music.apple.com/replay from a PC or through Safari if you have an iPhone or iPad. In the event that the web redirects to the Apple Music app, try typing “Apple Music Replay” in the Google search engine and click on the first result.

Once you have entered the web, sign in with Apple ID you used to sign up for Apple Music. If you are accessing from the iPhone, you will probably only need to authorize the login through Face ID and Touch ID. Next, to get the annual summary, click on the button called “Get your ReplayMix” that appears on the screen. In a few seconds, the platform will show you a summary of the most listened to content throughout the year.

Apple Music also shows the number of plays for an album or song

Apple Music Replay 2021 shows, first of all, your songs most listened to in 2021. The platform, in particular, calculates how many hours you have spent playing music, selects those 100 tracks that you have listened to the most and collects them in a playlist that you can later add to your library. A curious detail that Spotify does not have is that you can see the number of reproductions of each song. For example, ‘Supercut’, by Lorde, has been the song that I have listened the most this 2021, with 190 reproductions.

If you continue browsing the page you will see a list of your most listened to artists this year. Again, with the total hours played. Apple Music also allows you to expand that list to show up to your 20 most listened singers during 2021. The last tab is focused on the Albums with the most views. In this case, the 10 most listened to. Additionally, the platform also offers the possibility of knowing which were the most played tracks in previous years.

An advantage of Apple Music Replay over Spotify Wrapped is that the compilation is available throughout the year and is updated weekly. Unfortunately, Apple Music Replay does not allow sharing of this information through social networks, as it does with the collection of Spotify. The only way, therefore, is by taking a screenshot or by sharing the playlist from the Apple Music app.