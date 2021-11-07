Facebook today is a platform that not only serves to create content to interact with people, now the application can also be use as a working medium. There are ways to generate economic retribution through the application, one of these is by selling or buying products. Here’s how to use Marketplace on Facebook to offer or buy items on this Facebook feature.

What is the process to sell or buy items on the Marketplace?

By creating your user on Facebook, you will be able to have access to an infinity of functions that the platform offers you, one of these is buy or sell items through your network, this is the way to do it correctly:

Buy items from any category in Marketplace

To achieve buy items of any kind In Marketplace through Facebook, you just have to follow the following instructions:

Enter the Facebook application. Go to the Facebook Marketplace function, it is located in the icon with three stripes that is in the upper right part of your main screen, in one of these options it indicates Marketplace. By being here you will observe the variety of items that they offer you to buy. Too you can go to the search engine and find what you want. Now enter the desired publication. You can save it or send a message to ask for a price if it is not included in the publication.

Sell ​​as a ‘frequent seller’

Frequent marketers are those who use Facebook to do business with their products and they do it regularly or continuously. The process of becoming a frequent Marketplace seller is as follows:

Enter the Facebook application. Go to the Marketplace option, is located in your options catalog. Now when you are there, click on Sell something, which is in Items for sale. Create your publication, you must indicate the necessary information of the Article you are promoting. Now click on Publish and that’s it, wait for people to be interested in your publication.

Offer products and services as a company

Now Marketplace It is also used by entrepreneurs to sell their products. Today this Facebook function has become quite necessary, since there are many users or companies that offer products here.

What are the options available to avoid problems when selling or buying on the Marketplace?

Even though the Facebook app’s Marketplace lends itself as the scene of various scams, the application gives you options to avoid problems of this type when selling or buying items, these are some of them:

Communicate safely

Communication is an essential part of avoiding fraud when buying or selling items. Therefore, try to be precise and do not pay monetarily until be sure of the purchase of your product, nor do you make deliveries. You should exercise effective communication and you must be confident when doing business.

Report a post of harassment or fraud

To avoid problems with your purchases, Facebook allows you report a seller or buyer as fraud. If this does not answer you for the product, you can do it in the following way:

For a seller Enter the Facebook application. Go to Marketplace. Now enter the publication of who you are buying. Press on Report seller .

For the buyer. Enter the Marketplace. Go to your profile. Look for the product ad. Search the name of the merchant . Enter the buyer’s profile and place Report.



What to do if you buy an item on the Marketplace and the shipment does not reach you?

When buying items through the Facebook application, you must be very sure of your supplier, since Marketplace is for major scams. This is why, before buying, you must verify if the person who is selling you is not false, you can do so by entering their profile or asking for more advanced personal information.

One of the way you can avoid being scammed is by handing over money for the item at the same time. In the event that a Marketplace item does not arrive, you can do the following:

Go notify your providerYou have to inform that your item has not reached the correct hands, a shipping error may happen so do not be alarmed yet. Go inform your seller by the way in which they were contacting.

If your provider is not responsible, you must go to report in the application as well as notify Facebook, accessing the platform of the social network and directing you to Harassment or Fraud. To report only you have to go to the publication and click on Report.