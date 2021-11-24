How to use a PS4 controller on a Chromecast

If you are only interested in playing from Stadia, you should remember that the Stadia app is only available on official Google devices, since the rest of the smart TVs on the market that have their own application store (LG webOS, Samsung Tizen…) there is no such compatibility at the moment.

To connect a PS4 controller and play Android games or enjoy Google Stadia, you must have a TV with Android TV or a Chromecast with Google TV.

To carry out this process, you must have a device Chromecast with Google TV. The process you must follow is the following:

Using your Chromecast remote, go to Settings. To do this, click on your profile picture in the upper right corner and click again on Settings in the drop-down that appears. Scroll to the section “Remote control and accessories” and then click on the first option, which is called “Pair remote control or accessory”. This process will activate the Chromecast pairing protocol, which will begin searching for a compatible controller. Grab your DualShock 4 and press as he PS button like button Compartir. Stop pressing them when the light panel on the back of the remote starts to flash. Now that the PS4 controller is also in pairing mode, we will have to use the Chromecast controller to select the option “Pair wireless controller or accessory”. Among the options that will now appear, use the Chromecast remote to select the PS4 controller, which will be listed as a generic “Wireless Controller”. We confirm the process by making a last click on “Match”. The DualShock 4 will turn its light to blue, which means that you will already be connected to the Chromecast.

Method 2: Connect a PS4 Controller to Chromecast or Android TV from Stadia

There is another way to do this process in a slightly friendlier way. For this, we will need to have installed on our device the stadia app.

Install and configure Stadia

Before starting, you must install the Stadia app on your device if you don’t already have it. You can do it in the following way:

Go to application box on your Android TV or Google TV device. Enter the app Google Play Store. Click on the magnifying glass and search for “Stadia”. Locate the application and download it. Wait a few seconds for it to install on your device. Once installed, it will appear in the main menu.

Or just use Google’s voice assistant and say “I want to install the Stadia application”. The wizard will automatically take you to the Play Store where you can download and install the app.

Now you can enter the Stadia application. You will be asked log in with the Google account with which you have active your subscription. After that step, you will arrive at the main Stadia menu, where all the titles that you have purchased or that are within your membership are located in case you have purchased Stadia Pro.

To follow this process, you must have a video game in your library. You should know that you cannot compare video games directly from the Stadia app of your Chromecast with Google TV or your television with Android TV. You must do it from a desktop browser or from the Stadia app on your smartphone iOS or Android.

Connecting the PS4 controller

Once the whole process is done, you will simply have to start any game from your Stadia library using your Chromecast or Android TV remote. Stadia will now force you to connect a controller in order to play. Follow the next steps:

Nothing more open a title, the menu will open. Get inside the knob icon. There it will show you that you can cconnect a controller from PlayStation, Xbox, Bluetooth, USB or Stadia itself. Click on the button “Connect Remote”. Enter the option now “PlayStation Controller”. It will take you to the csystem configuration, where you can access the option «Link remote control or accessory». Now you will have to press the PS and Share button at the same time, and follow the steps that we discussed in the previous section (from point 5 of the list).

Rename the device

The Chromecast will always name your device as “Wireless Controller”Regardless of whether you connect a DualShock 4 or an Xbox controller. The most correct thing to do at this point is give it a nameSince, if we plan to add new wireless controls to the Chromecast, it can be quite a mess.

The process you must do is the following:

Enter again Settings. Go to Accessories, Wireless Controller and click on the option Rename. Click again on “Rename connected device” and add an identifying name to the remote, such as “DualShock4 Blue” or “DS4 black”. You accept changes and voila.

Once you have completed the process, you will be able to play Android and Stadia games with your ps4 controller. You can repeat the process to add another remote more if you wish.

DualShock 4 vs. Stadia Controller

Using the PS4 controller to control your Chromecast is interesting even if you don’t get to use Stadia. Handling the Chromecast is more comfortable than even with your own remote. We will be able to scroll through the options and menus with great ease, and we will also have access to the touchpad like a mouse, so typing on the on-screen keyboard will be much more comfortable.

Regarding using the controller as a game controller, you will not find no difference between the original Stadia controller and the PS4 controller if you are going to enjoy Android games on your TV. However, there is a difference if we play on Stadia, since the Stadia Controller is able to connect directly to the Google server, which means that we can play video games with a lot less input lag, due to its better latency rates. In any case, if your intention is to simply try Stadia for a few months, the logical thing is that you use the control of your PS4 and values ​​if it really pays to invest in the official Google control.