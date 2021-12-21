It has been two and a half years since Mercadona presented its take-out service. They were pre-pandemic times and we were talking about how the offer of Ready to eat, very economical, it could put the hospitality business in check.

Today restaurants have much bigger problems, but Mercadona has continued to expand (and improve) its offer. With the arrival of these strange Christmases he has presented a series of special dishes, that can be ordered on request in the supermarket chain during this month of December. And, of course, we had to test them.

Unlike other preparations in the Ready to Eat section, most of the Christmas dishes are pre-cooked and we must finish them at home, to present them ready for our meal.

Specifically we talk about six plates:

Shoulder of suckling lamb

Cheeks stewed in red wine sauce

Stuffed free-range chicken

Roast half suckling pig

Canapes

All dishes, except the canapés, are accompanied by a garnish of potatoes and roasted onions.

The dishes are collected well protected in cardboard packaging.

Dishes on request

Last year the dishes were available on Christmas days in all Mercadona that have the Ready to eat section, but this year it is necessary to order them: from November 22 to December 21 if you want to enjoy them on Christmas Eve and November 22 to December 28 for New Years Eve.

As happened last year, Orders can only be made in the store itself –Not by phone or online–, which is a bit cumbersome these days. Also, like us, you may not be able to order all the dishes you want even four days in advance. As explained to us in our nearest Mercadona, you can only order a certain number of dishes, based on stocks from each store.

For the rest, the process is very simple: in the Ready to Eat section you order the dishes you want, set the day and time for collection, and have them at the agreed time. In our case, even We had it ready a day before four on the margin: We ordered it on Saturday and were able to pick it up on Monday.

The dishes are presented on trays with Christmas motifs, but we cannot put them in the oven.

To heat

The dishes are delivered conveniently packed in cardboard boxes, presented, in addition, on some trays with Christmas motifs. These trays are suitable for the oven, although we have preferred to transfer the food to larger trays that are better when presented on the table.

Except the canapés, which are eaten cold, each dish has elaboration instructions, which can be consulted through a brochure available in the store (or on Mercadona’s own website). We tried the veneer in a red wine sauce, which must be cooked in the microwave for 5 minutes at maximum power, and the shoulder of suckling lamb which, it is explained, must be baked at 200º, without grill, for 25 minutes.

We are very applied, and we follow the instructions closely, but not all ovens are the same, and it must be taken into account when preparing dishes. The cheek, after five minutes in the microwave, was perfect, but the shoulder was not cooked enough, and we had to leave her for almost 10 more minutes.

The shoulder must be vacuum cooked (as you can see the marks on the bag) and it lacks, in our opinion, a little sauce. That is why we recommend turn it over halfway through cooking and add a little water (two or three tablespoons are enough), so that the little that there is spreads more and does not burn. This way it is juicier.

To eat

Fixed the issue of preparation, it’s time for tasting, which is, after all, the most important thing. Are the dishes good?

Tray of canapes

We start, of course, with the canapés, which is the only thing that has changed slightly from last year (when we did the test) to this. Include seven flavors:

Waffle with foie ganache, caramelized apple and spun egg (2 units)

Square cream cheese tartlet with smoked salmon and a touch of dill (2 units)

Black tartlet with sobrasada, honey and toasted pine nuts (2 units)

Black tartlet with truffle cream and jerky shavings (2 units)

Butter tart with stilton cream cheese and crispy mango (2 units)

Russian salad canapé (2 units)

Black canapé of aged cheese, membrido and walnuts NEW (2 units)

Black roastbeef canteen NEW (2 units)

Canape of cheese and figs NEW (2 units)

We are before the typical catering snacks, solvents, but not surprising. There are some that are quite successful – last year we especially liked the piquillo mousse (which this year has been eliminated), the sobradada or the truffle mousse – and others that pass without pain or glory. The tartlets, in addition, suffer a little preparation in advance, and they are a little damp.

Bearing in mind that appetizers are the least work for a Christmas dinner –you can put sausage, a smoked table or some simple canapés–, this is perhaps the least interesting of Mercadona’s proposal.

The key is in the main dishes, which can save your ballot in a year in which, given capacity restrictions, there will be many new hosts. And here Mercadona gives the bell.

Cheeks in red wine sauce

The beef cheeks Stewed in a red wine sauce, it is accompanied, like all main dishes, with baked potatoes and candied onions.

There is no fault. It is heated in the microwave and we found a tender and honeyed meat, with a very successful sauce. It is not the best cheek we have tried, but it is very tasty, and it is also a generous portion: two people can eat it perfectly.

Potatoes and onions are a good garnish – especially successful the latter. It is true that when cooking potatoes in the microwave they are somewhat worse than in the oven (It is more of a cooked potato than a roast one), but they are not bad at all.

Shoulder of suckling lamb

As explained by Mercadona, the shoulder is prepared with a marinated with salt, rosemary, thyme and lemon and it is designed so that, after going through the oven, the skin is golden and crispy. The garnish is the same as that of the cheeks: roasted potatoes and onions.

Although it seems that the shoulder is vacuum cooked, it must be clarified that We are not facing a low temperature recipe: the meat does not melt completely, it is somewhat smoother, in a more traditional style. Which is not to say that it is bad. The lamb is soft (it is clearly noticeable that it is suckling, both for flavor and size) and very tasty.

As we mentioned previously, we miss a little more sauceBut the lamb is not dry at all. And the baked garnishes are richer than in the microwave.

The shoulder has little sauce, and when you cook it in the oven, what little there is is caught. It is better to add a little water halfway through cooking (but the lamb is still good).

Price and final valuation

Mercadona’s Christmas dishes are not as delicious as in many restaurants (or if we have gotten the hang of it at home), but they are a more than worthy solution if we do not know or do not want to cook for Christmas. And they have a Great value for the price.

Prices are the same compared to last year, except for canapés that have risen three euros and stuffed chicken, which have risen five:

Canapes: € 12

Cheek in red wine sauce: € 12

Shoulder of suckling lamb: € 18

Stuffed free-range chicken: € 35

Roast half suckling pig: € 55

The three dishes we tried they cost a total of 42 euros, and with them they eat perfectly (with no more added than a nougat for dessert) four people. We are talking about a decent Christmas meal for just over 10 euros per beard. It is simply unbeatable. And, when it comes to the main dishes, if they don’t tell you it’s from Mercadona, you think it’s homemade.

This article was originally published on December 10, 2020

