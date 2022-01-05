How to track the IP and more information to users who click on links

Connection type.

If the user is browsing incognito mode.

If the user uses an ad blocker.

The private local IP address.

If you are using a VPN or Proxy to connect to the Internet.

If you are using the Tor network to connect to the internet.

If you use a virtual machine to browse.

This service is completely free, but if we register we will be able to have additional features, among which are the following:

Email notifications of all the clicks that have been made on the link.

Set the time zone

The tracking code is saved automatically.

In addition, there are some functionalities that are only available to registered users of the service, so we recommend that you register because it is completely free and you can enjoy each and every one of the functionalities of this fantastic tool.

Once we have seen the main features of this tool, we are going to show you all the information that it is capable of providing for users who want to click on the link created.

So you can easily track users

The first thing we have to do is access the official website of Grabify IP Logger. The operation of this tool is really very simple, we simply have to enter a valid URL where we want the shortened link to take us after collecting all the information. Once we have entered the URL correctly, we must click on «Create URL».

In the case of having previously created a URL and having a tracking code, we will be able to enter this tracking code and click on “Tracking Code” so that it will take us directly to the display menu of all users who have clicked on it. link. However, our recommendation is that you bookmark the complete URL that it automatically generates when tracking the connection, in this way, you will never lose access to this information provided by Grabify IP Logger.

By clicking on «Create URL»We must accept the terms of service and the privacy policy, by clicking on«I Agree & Create URL»We can create the modified URL to obtain all the information of the users who click on the link.

Completely automatically, the service will take us to the main menu for managing this link that we have created. The tracking code is the one that we must use to enter the statistics, and where it indicates «New URL»Is the address that we must share for users to click on the link. The “Access Link” section is where we can access this same display menu to track all connections.

Just below the previous menu, we can see the results of this link that we have configured. We can share this link on social networks such as Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, in these cases it is very possible that different bots will also appear, so it would be a very good idea to enable the “Hide bots” option, in this way, we can take away these users who really are not.

If we enter the link with our mobile, we can see the source public IP address, as well as the “User agent” that we have used. Thanks to this User Agent we will be able to see the version of Android that we are using, the web browser that we have used and even if we click on «More info», we will see the exact model of our smartphone.

A very important detail is that, when we click on the link from the different devices, we will receive a message indicating that we must accept the privacy policy and click on “I Agree”, then it will collect all the information to send it to the servers from Grabify and showing it to us, it will finally forward the user to the link you defined in the first step. A very important aspect is that, before collecting any data, it is the user who must give their consent.

Here you have all the information that the user has obtained by clicking the link, as you can see, we have a large amount of information. Depending on the device we can obtain more information or less information. In our case it has not been able to detect neither the country (Country) nor the operator (ISP), however, with the public IP address we can visit the RIPE, enter the IP address and automatically we can know everything about the operator and the geolocation of the IP.

In RedesZone we have verified that there are advertising and non-tracking blockers that block this tool, something completely normal since this tool tracks our connection and much more information. As you have seen, this tool is very easy to use and warns at all times in the privacy policy what data could be collected from users, so Grabify IP Logger is completely transparent in this regard.