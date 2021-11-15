If you’ve upgraded your computer, you’ll be able to transfer content from the Apple Photos app.

It is very normal to talk about transferring data and files between Apple devices, thanks to its simple and effective synchronization. However, other platforms are being encouraged to offer greater compatibility with both iPhone and iPad or Mac. In this case, you can transfer photos from iPhone to Windows 11 computer easily.

There are several methods that allow you to transfer photos to a PC that does not have macOS. In the same way, it is possible to do it on computers with Windows 10, which we are also going to show you.

How to Transfer Photos from iPhone to Windows 11

We are going to give you the keys to transfer all the photos and all the videos you want to your Windows 11 computer. Thus, you can store them on a computer with more space and at the same time save memory on your iPhone.

Use a USB to transfer photos

This is the most traditional method out there and the most popular among all users. It consists of connecting the typical USB cable to the computer, so that it recognizes the mobile as an external storage device. The step by step you must do is the following:

Connect the iPhone Lightning Cable to your computer.

to your computer. Open the Library of your PC or search “ This team “.

or search “ “. Browse connected devices to access device “ iPhone “.

“. When connected, a window will surely appear on the mobile to enable access to the storage. Click on “ Let “.

“. Inside your directory, there should be a folder named DCIM (which stands for Digital Camera Images) where you will find several more folders.

(which stands for Digital Camera Images) where you will find several more folders. Open this folder and pass all the photos that you want to save on the PC.

Once all that is done, simply close the windows and unplug the mobile from the PC, as long as the progress bar completes.

Download the Photos app for Windows 11

Another option that does not involve managing all the photos from the browser and is totally exclusive to this version of the operating system. It turns out that it has a specific program for transferring and editing images. In fact, it works similar to that of Photos on macOS, thus managing your gallery from your computer. To use Windows Photos, do the following:

Check the version of iTunes on your PC. It must be up to date, although you can download from this link.

Connect the iPhone to the computer via the Lightning cable again.

Open the Microsoft Photos program and in the upper right corner click the button “ to import “to transfer the photos.

and in the upper right corner click the button “ “to transfer the photos. Select all you need and click on “Continue“to make the copy on the PC.

Remember that in this program you have different exclusive Windows 11 tools to edit photos.

How to Transfer Photos to Windows 10 PC

We assume that the first method that we have discussed for Windows 11 also works for its predecessor, since you only need a USB connection. However, if you are looking for a more optimized option and where there are no cables involved, there are also alternatives.

To do this, you have to choose the cloud option. Although there are several services such as Google Photos or Drpobox to save this type of content, Windows has a way to use iCloud service.

This method can be used in any version of Windows, because the only step is to access the iCloud web to see all your photos from there. Enter your user data and you can download all the photos you want. Any changes you make in the cloud from the iPhone will be synced to the web version.

