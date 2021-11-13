These events are common in medicine, whether it is a patient demanding antibiotics or other medications, or complaining about waiting times.

The root of the problem is a discrepancy between the patient’s expectations and what we, as physicians, can reasonably do.

Minimizing risk, maximizing patient satisfaction and expectations

But how can we achieve the patient expectations? Here are some tips.

Provide information in other ways

Good communication in consultations is important, but so is making information available in other ways. Provide clear information on your website, on answering machines, and posters in waiting rooms so patients know what to expect.

This is particularly useful to ensure that patients know how long consultations are scheduled to last. As well as how long they should allow a recipe to be generated, opening hours, service fees, etc.

Communicate in a way that the patient can understand

Every patient is different, and tailoring advice to the patient is a skill most physicians develop with years of experience. Some patients expect more information than others and some will be able to understand technical information better than others.

Therefore, try to avoid medical terminology, abbreviations, and jargon, and with the patient’s permission, involve those close to you in the discussion whenever possible.

Check understanding and allow the patient to ask questions

Depending on the seriousness of the conversation, patients may have a hard time assimilating what you say. A good way to check that they have understood is to ask them to repeat what you said. Depending on the nature of the problem, you may want to offer an additional appointment to go over things again.

Information brochures or additional resources can be very helpful for the patient to read at home.

Show empathy and understanding

Providing the best clinical care is the priority, but patients appreciate an empathic approach and the attitude of the doctor at the bedside is as relevant today as it was in years past.

Establishing a good professional relationship with your patient goes a long way towards gaining your trust and, as a consequence, improving the experience.

Be open to patient feedback

A recent survey of patients in the UK revealed that 7% of respondents reported experiencing a potentially harmful preventable problem in primary care during the previous 12 months. These patients were eight times more likely to report that they had no confidence in primary care.

However, only half (48%) of them commented on their concerns within primary care. The most common reasons for not being able to find the right person, feeling uncomfortable raising concerns, or worrying that this will affect your future care.

Related Notes:

Mexican children are up to 40% obese as adults

WHO recognizes Mexico for combating tobacco consumption

EMA approves 2 new treatments for COVID-19 patients