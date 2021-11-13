How to recover conversations on Telegram

You have changed your mobile phone, you had no backup and you have run out of your Telegram conversations. That may in many cases be a big problem since in those conversations you may have work, personal or any relevant data that for whatever reason you do not want to lose. That is what we are here for, since from Android Help we are going to help you learn to recover Telegram conversations you integrate, so that you do not run out of a single important piece of information or conversation in that app.

As we say, if you have completely deleted your entire conversation history in Telegram, individual chat to individual chat with each of the people you will be able to recover it. Also, know that if you want you can also delete messages that you have left at any time in public Telegram groups, even if that message has been sent and received many days or hours ago. What’s more, Telegram goes to such an extent that you can delete messages that someone else has sent you in a conversation and not only do they disappear from your mobile phone, but they also disappear from the conversation and from the mobile or app of the other person in question. Crazy about Telegram.

That is why we give you that information, even if it does not come to the story and you want to recover, you have to be aware that you can delete all those messages, therefore, be careful at all times. Although if, as is the case, you have made a mistake and now you want to recover Telegram conversations, you will be able to. Just like you delete them, you get them back, that’s Telegram. Even so, first of all you have to know that this app is not like WhatsApp, there are no backups here, so if it was so important and the person who received it was trustworthy, we urge you to ask her to I sent you all those messages again, making a copy and paste in the conversation. It would be the best solution before entering the matter. If this is not the case, let’s see what we can do with those deleted messages.

How to recover deleted Telegram conversations and messages

We go there with the different methods you have to recover Telegram conversations.

Undo button in Telegram

As we said, you can undo the deletion, but it has to be soon with the deleted messages. In Telegram when you delete a conversation completely with all its messages inside, you have and an option to undo that action appears for a few seconds on the screen. If you click on that button, you will be able to instantly recover all those deleted messages on Telegram without any problem. But you have to keep in mind that you have to do this at the same time you delete it, without wasting a second or the option will disappear. In fact, as far as we have counted, the time you have is 5 seconds. That button will appear at the bottom of your screen and you can give it if you regret such action.

This will not happen when you delete an individual message as such, that is, you can get to undo the deletion of a conversation but if what you have done is delete a specific message within a conversation there is little solution you have to recover it. You will not have those 5 regulatory seconds that Telegram gives us and it will be completely eliminated. In any case, the app will always ask you several times if you want to delete the message and you will have to accept to continue and delete. Therefore it is an action that is difficult to complete if it is not sought.

Messages that you have saved in Telegram

In case you don’t know, and you may have done this, in Telegram you can save messages. There is a saved messages folder in this app that will allow you to use all of them as if it were a kind of notepad or notes that you have within it. You may not have a clue that it exists or you may even delete it by mistake. But do not worry because if that is where you have sent your messages, we are also going to teach you how to recover that folder, even if you have deleted it. You simply have to follow the steps that we leave you below within the Telegram app itself.

To start, enter the Telegram app and once inside you will have to touch on the top left of the screen to go to your profile. Now enter your name and number and check your Telegram username. Now that you got it you will have to go to the Telegram chats magnifying glass and look for your username, as it appeared to you previously. Write that username and automatically the app will put the saved messages folder there, you will only have to forward and send them to that folder from now on.

In addition and as an extra piece of information that may be of help to you, you will be able to access this folder from any device, even from Telegram Web in case you want to send files or data from the PC itself. As you can see, recovering this folder with your messages and Telegram conversations that you had saved is not that difficult.

External app to retrieve messages





It’s called “Notification History” and yes, it is an app to retrieve all those notifications, that is, the messages. We leave you the link so you can download it from the Google Play Store. It may not be a very up-to-date app but it does what it promises and above all it is what you are looking for: a log of all your missed messages, even if it is in the form of notifications. It is also totally free for Android.

We hope that we have helped you to recover conversations in Telegram and also that folder of messages and saved conversations. If you have any doubts, suggestions or questions you can leave it in the comment box that you will find at the end of the post, just below. See you in the next Android Help article.