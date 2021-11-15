One of the best things in life is listening to music. Since ancient times people have created music of different types and today the same thing happens but on a large scale. Because now there are many more artists than a few decades ago.

When Instagram was barely created, it didn’t have many features or functions. However, it is now very empowered and it even allows you to upload stories with music in your stories. Next, we will explain how to put music on an instagram photo, how to hide the song icon in a story, and what can be used for each of your stories.

How can you put music to your Instagram stories?

There are two ways to put music to an Instagram story, these two ways are using a phone with an Android phone application and one with an iOS system. Now, pay attention to what you should do:

From Android

With the Android system devices all things turn out to be easier. To get started, log into your Instagram account. Then, click where it says ‘Add a story’, choose from the gallery which photo you are going to choose or if not take one using the Instagram camera. Finally, look for an option called ‘Music’, press it, find the song you want to put in your story and upload the story.

It should be noted that sometimes you may not find certain songs because the artist was not well known or because the song is too old, And if it is about old songs, by putting the date on your story you can get the nostalgic touch you are looking for.

On iOS

Since iOS everything is almost similar, few details change. Enter your Instagram profile from your phone application. Click on ‘Add a story’, seeks the image you want to publish, press the ‘Music’ option, find the song you prefer the most according to the style of the photo and select it. Lastly, post the photo and wait for the story to go up.

The amount of time the application takes to upload your story will depend in part on internet speed to which you are connected. These types of stories only last about 15 seconds, it is important that you keep this in mind so that you can better choose the song you will place.

In case you have problems uploading a story because you use the Instagram Beta, you can uninstall it once and for all and then download the normal version of the app.

What should you do to hide the music icon on your insta storie?

When upload a story with music on your Instagram story, on one of the sides of the photo there is a bar that indicates the name of the song along with the name of the artist. There are ways to remove this bar, follow the following two tips that we will give you:

Make it as small as possible

Once you select the song for your story, that small bar will appear in which you can choose where to place and also the size that it will have. So that such a bar does not affect the photo you are going to upload at all, change the size and make it as small as possible. By doing this, the bar will hardly be able to display in such a way that it will not affect the photo you want to place in your story at all.

Hide it on the sides of the photo

Another thing you can do is place that bar in one of the corners of the photo. Instagram only takes into account a certain aspect ratio, that is why if you place the song bar right at the bottom, it will not be displayed. To find out how many people have liked the story, go to your Instagram account from the web version and see the sights of history.

Are there other edits you can use to improve your stories?

Play a song for the photo that you will upload in the story makes the style of the story improve greatly. However, that is not the only edit that you can place on the photos that are uploaded in the ‘Stories’ section of the Instagram platform. Therefore, it is necessary that you learn to use each of these editions:

Moving stickers

Moving Stickers are a lot of fun and can be easily added just like songs. When you want to put a sticker on your photo you just have to select the photo and look there near the option ‘Music’ one called ‘Stickers’. In this edit section, you will be able to view a large number of Stickers and you will also have the possibility to choose the one you like the most.

Polls, questions or the interaction bar

The questions and answers are also helpful to improve each of the stories that you upload on your Instagram account. These polls are placed in the same way as songs and moving stickers. Also, another thing you can do to make your stories more eye-catching is to place multiple photos.

Location

With locations you can also increase the quality of Photo. Because of this, it is that whenever you see it appropriate, you have to use the locations within your stories. The use of labels is also very useful and can be used whenever you want.