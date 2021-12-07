Currently there are various virtual platforms that have been designed in order to make communication easier and provide ways to continue work activities from other settings. In this sense, Skype is one of the tools that has gained ground in recent years to interact with your contacts.

Millions of users connect to establish communication with anyone regardless of where they are, thus eliminating geographic barriers. There are many functions that this platform has, from making a call, recording it and sharing it. In addition to sending reactions and screen sharing. All this is addressed in this article, so we invite you to keep reading.

How can I record my call on Skype?

Stable daily contact with your loved ones in the distance and perhaps it is likely that you want capture those beautiful moments that occur during the call. Skype offers you the way to save those calls. You can also record Skype calls and video calls easily, and here we explain the ways to do it from different devices.

On the website

You can remember and laugh or cry again with your Skype call conversations. It is very easy to save them from the website. You enter the Skype website and log in. You make a call either audio or video. You click on the + icon where you will find more options and choose Start recording. Both users will know that the call is being recorded. To end the recording, click on the + symbol again and click on the Stop recording icon or end the call and that’s it.

In the desktop application

You enter Skype, locate the contact and make the call. To record, you just have to click on the Record icon. Both you and the other contact will see a notice on the screen indicating that a recording has started. At the end of the conversation, click on Stop call.

From the mobile app

From your mobile device it is also very easy to record the call. You enter your skype app, you initiate the call, press the three dots and then Click on the Start recording option. To finish, click on the Stop recording icon.

How can I save my call recording on my device?

Once you have recorded your Skype call you can save it to watch and listen to it anytime you want. But if you don’t know how to do it, here we tell you how you can save your recording.

On your pc

To save your call recording from your PC, click on the chat and click on More options. Then you choose the option to Save in download folder. Or if you prefer, click Save As and choose another location on your desktop to save it in a specific folder.

On mobile

From your mobile device it is also very easy to save the calls you make on Skype. You just have to press and hold the recording and choose the Save option to download. This will be saved in the camera gallery of your mobile.

What is the procedure to share my recorded call on social networks?

Other options that Skype offers you is that you can not only record the calls, but you can also share them with your loved ones, with that other user with whom you communicated or on social networks. Then we will teach you the procedure to share your call on Skype easily and safely.

From pc

You just have to go to the More options icon that are represented by the three dots. You click on the Resend option and so you can share that recording in another chat. In that simple and easy way you can share the recording.

From the cellphone

From your mobile device you can also share your recorded calls and Skype. To do this, you must press and hold the recording. Then you click on the Forward option and share that file in another chat.

What other actions can we take in video calls we make on Skype?

You can get the most out of this Skype interaction tool. That is why it is important to know very well everything about how Skype works and how to invite others to join Skype, how to send reactions and share screen. Because Skype is a very complete platform to keep in touch.

Invite new members

To invite other members to join your call to make it a group. You only find a contact and start the call by clicking on the Call icon. Click on Add participant and that way you will be inviting new members. To finish, just click on End call.

Send reactions

When you are in a video call with Skype or chatting, you can express your reactions by using the emoticons. To do this, click on the Emoticon icon represented by a happy face. You go to a chat, open the reaction menuWhen choosing the emoticon, they will be sent automatically and that’s it. To enjoy all these functions it is important to update Skype to the latest version.

Share your screen

Other functions that Skype allows you to perform is screen sharing, which is an excellent option when you are in a group video call or video conference. And this function is available to perform from the web version by pressing on Screen Sharing and choose the screen you want to share, including the sound from the computer.

On the contrary, if you are using Skype from your mobile device, click on the three dots and then in the Share screen option. You must confirm the option by clicking on Skype and then on Start broadcast. That way you can share your screen and all conference participants will see what is reflected on your screen. To finish, click on Stop sharing and confirm the option to stop sharing or by clicking on Change screen.