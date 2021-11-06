App sues Facebook Is the Boomerang effect of Instagram stolen?

The photo app ‘Phhhoto’ is suing Facebook, now Meta, for stealing the effect we know as Boomerang on Instagram, here the details of the demand.

Facebook, now Meta, is sued again on antitrust grounds. The application Phhhoto He says that claiming that Mark Zuckerberg’s platform showed interest in working with it, but in reality what he did was copy its functions without giving him credit.

Phhhoto launched in 2014 and closed in 2017, the app claims it had 3.7 million monthly active users at its peak, including celebrities like Beyoncé, Joe Jonas, Chrissy Teigen and Bella Hadid they were uncompensated users of the application, publishing their content on their Instagram accounts.

According to the plaintiff, the technology of the Phhhoto app allowed users to capture five frames in a single burst, then link them into a short video and be able to share them on your platform or on Instagram.

Phhhoto notes in the lawsuit that Facebook and now Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg; the former executive director of Instagram, Kevin Systrom, and several other employees of Facebook They downloaded the app in August 2014 to study its features.

In accordance with Phhhoto, Facebook copied the main function of the app and launched it on its Instagram platform as Boomerang in 2015., after blocking Phhhoto API Instagram and to be preloaded in the publications of Instagram.

“Phhhoto failed as a direct result of the anti-competitive conduct of Facebook. But for the conduct of Facebook, Phhhoto was poised to become a social media giant, similar in size, reach, and shareholder value to other social media and media companies with which Facebook did not interfere. “You can read in the lawsuit that Phhhoto brought before a court in the United States.