How to protect our feet from Christmas excesses

If there is one word that summarizes these Christmas dates, it is excesses.

Meals, dinners, sweets, drinks & mldr; Practically all of us abuse them and, as a consequence, our digestive system, the heart and even our feet.

Because according to the Illustrious College of Podiatrists of the Valencian Community (ICOPCV), Christmas is a holiday that can take its toll on the health of our feet.

Cold and excesses in the intake of food and alcoholic beverages are the main factors that can affect the lower limbs.

Red meat, seafood and alcohol

Specifically, podiatrists have warned that in the case of people with high uric acid, the consumption of red meat, seafood and sweets, can predispose them to suffer gout attacks, a form of arthritis that causes severe pain in the metatarsophalangeal joint of the big toe.

When it comes to alcohol abuse, the most common conditions are swelling of the feet

And it is that spirits cause fluid retention, muscle weakness because it affects the nerve fibers or reddish spots on the feet, among other symptoms.

These annoyances denote that the liver may have been affected and it does not eliminate toxins well, it does not absorb nutrients and it does not metabolize fats.

Also, use a footwear Failure to adequately protect feet from the cold can cause dermatitis, eczema, or painful chilblains.

Podiatrists recommendations

To avoid these problems derived from the cold, which hinders optimal blood circulation, and the usual excesses at Christmas, the ICOPCV provides some guidelines to protect our feet.

It is important to eat a balanced diet. During these days it can be more complicated, but it can be compensated by eating a light diet on the days that there are no celebrations.

Wear footwear that maintains the temperature of the foot, such as ankle boots.

If we are going to get elegant for Christmas dinners and lunches, it is best to choose a heel that is stable when walking and that does not exceed 4 cm.

It is gift time. If you have thought about having a gift with someone by giving them shoes, always buy shoes made of natural and flexible materials that adapt to the foot and allow its natural movement (in the cold the skin is more sensitive and more susceptible to injury).

It seems that they are going to be a party passed by water. So it is important to check that the sole of our shoes is non-slip. In the cold months it is common that, due to humidity or rain, the ground is damp and will help prevent slipping and walk safely.

Finally, from the ICOPCV they insist that a balanced diet and moderate alcohol consumption it is essential for good health in general and feet in particular.

Also, the moment it is detected any abnormality in the feet is essential to see a professional of Podiatry so that the causes can be analyzed and the most appropriate specific treatment applied in order to avoid major consequences that can affect the mobility and stability of the person.