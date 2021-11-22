Now that Windows 11 is on more computers every day, the case of people who do nothing more than receive notifications to switch to the new operating system, without paying any attention, is beginning to occur. If you want these notices to stop being present, read on.

Microsoft has begun shipping Windows 11 to a good number of computers and will continue to do so in the coming months.

But it is also true that they are forcing the installation of the PC Health Check application on Windows 10 devices through a system update, specifically from KB5005463.

Although PC Health Check is a diagnostic tool that was launched with Windows 11 related to certain functions to solve some problems, the truth is that it is basically used to verify if a device is compatible with the new version of Microsoft’s operating system.

From Microsoft they ensure that whoever does not want this tool on their computer will be able to delete it by going to Settings and then uninstalling it, but the truth is that there are users who have reported that they have already removed it more than once, because it is continually reinstalled.

There are even quite a few users who are reporting that when trying to uninstall the new KB5005463 system update, it turns out that it can not because the system ensures that said update is not installed, when it is clearly seen that it is there.

How to prevent PC Health Check from being installed

Once you have installed this update and the tool PC Health Check has made an appearance, it can be uninstalled without any complications and just as it is done with the rest of the applications that we have on the computer.

The problem comes when this app is reinstalled unilaterally and without us noticing. So that this does not happen we must do the following:

When we uninstall PC Health Check we must go to Windows’ register .

. We press the keys Windows + R , and then write in the window that just came out Regedit .

, and then write in the window that just came out . Now we create the value PreviousUninstall within HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE SOFTWARE Microsoft PCHC and setting its value to 1 (we’ll see what it looks like, dword = 00000001).

This will cause that the next time updates are installed through Windows Update, neither the KB5005463 update, nor the PC Health Check tool will be reinstalled on our device.

It is unknown because many users do not have this value and others do, so it is something that Microsoft will have to clarify at some point.

You can also choose to use another way to prevent this tool we are talking about from being reinstalled, but we have to warn you that there are users who have reported that with this way they have experienced some strange behavior in the system.

At the moment that we have uninstalled PC Health Check, we must press the keys Windows + R , and then write, in the window that just came out, Regedit .

, and then write, in the window that just came out, . Now, within the Windows Registry, we must go to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE SOFTWARE Microsoft PCHealthCheck where we create installed and we give it as value 1 (dword: 00000001)

In any case, the fact of not having the PC Health Check application installed is more due to not looking at it on the computer, since it does not run without our wanting it, although it can disturb the warnings a bit.

If you don’t want it to be on your computer, you already have the two ways in which you will be able to get rid of it.

Windows 11 has already been revealed, and it has caused a great commotion in the PC world, through no fault of the operating system itself. We tell you all the keys to the replacement of Windows 10.

For what reasons should we wait to install Windows 11?

We may have some other reason not to install Windows 11 even on our computer and wait a little longer.

It may be that many expected that Windows 11 would be the first Microsoft operating system to be released without the slightest problem and that it would work totally stable for everyone, something that has been proven not to be the case, since it has the odd bug.

Those who think that we should continue with Windows 10 for now do so based on these premises:

Incompatibilities : It may be that with some other hardware or software there are compatibility problems or a limited use of power, such as with AMD processors. That is why many consider that until these types of failures are solved it is better to stay in Windows 10, where the compatibilities are better established.

: It may be that with some other hardware or software there are compatibility problems or a limited use of power, such as with AMD processors. That is why many consider that until these types of failures are solved it is better to stay in Windows 10, where the compatibilities are better established. Performance : Another argument that can be used is performance, since Windows 11 not only forces you to have higher requirements to install, but once we have it on the computer, the consumption of resources is greater than that of Windows 10. So it is better to stay where we are to continue enjoying fluency.

: Another argument that can be used is performance, since Windows 11 not only forces you to have higher requirements to install, but once we have it on the computer, the consumption of resources is greater than that of Windows 10. So it is better to stay where we are to continue enjoying fluency. Changes : Another reason put forward by those who do not want Windows 11 is the fact that there are not so many changes to have another system, although they may forget that the modifications are not always visual and that the greatest depth may be internal.

: Another reason put forward by those who do not want Windows 11 is the fact that there are not so many changes to have another system, although they may forget that the modifications are not always visual and that the greatest depth may be internal. Windows 10 maturity: the reason that is heard the most by those who do not want Windows 11, is the maturity of the previous operating system. That is, it is much more developed, it has many more updates, it is more seasoned and it has been working for much longer. They may be right about it, but just because something takes longer does not always mean that it is better, but that it is older.

Whatever the case, if you still do not want to install Windows 11, you are fully entitled, but you should also know that, although the system is newer and does not carry as long as Windows 10Many users have it, experiencing fluid software, with a new design and certain faculties that make it special and differentiating from the previous one.

But if you are still not convinced to install it, you can use what we have told you so that you do not have to put up with certain reminders and tools that seek to install it as soon as possible.