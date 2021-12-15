The campaign of Halo Infinite has already had its stellar launch a few days ago, and the single-player story mode has been very well received among fans of the iconic shooter that tells us the continuation of the main story that revolves around the beloved Master Chief and the until now fleeting Cortana.

Halo Infinite has been released on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Pc, both in Steam and in the application Xbox for Windows. In addition, the game campaign is available for free if you are eligible for an Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass subscription.

Now, as you may have noticed, if you are in Mexico or any other region outside the United States where the idiom native is not English, the title is displayed in the language belonging to the region you are in (with the exception of regions whose languages ​​are not available). Well, if you have come this far you are surely one of those players who are wondering how it is possible to change the language of the voices of the game, especially those players who are playing Halo Infinite through the Xbox application for Windows, since in Steam it is possible to change it from the game settings in the Steam interface, but not in the application of Xbox for Windows.

If you are one of those players who has missed the voice of the original Master Chief in English, or you just want to hear the voices and dialogue in another idiom, and you are playing through the application of Xbox for WindowsHere we will tell you how you can change the language of the game and even have more than one language available at the same time for the voices and dialogues of all the characters. And the solution is very simple. All you have to do is change the Windows language to US English or whatever language you want, but don’t worry, the change is only temporary and the solution is permanent.

How to change the language of Halo Infinite on the Xbox PC app:

To change the language of Halo Infinite , press the Windows key and the “i” key at the same time. The configuration menu should appear, here select: “Time and language”.

Click on this option and type the name of the language or country you want to add. Afterwards, select the desired language and select the option “Set as my display language in Windows”. Once this is done, you will be asked to restart the system, which will change the language of the operating system, so restart and wait for the changes to be applied.

Once Windows has started again, you will see how the idiom your operating system has changed. And this is where the solution comes in.

Now, head over to the game in your app Xbox Although the language of your operating system has already changed, the game will continue to display in the language in which you originally downloaded it.

Once it has started, a message will appear indicating that you must download extra files that contain the audio of the voices of the language in which Windows is now running. Of course, download them and wait a bit. It should not take long since the download is only the audio of the voices and its weight is between 1 and 1.5 GB. Once the files are downloaded, you must enter the game and go to the settings menu. Here you must go to accessibility to the language section. Here click on the drop-down menu, you will see the installed language in which it is running Halo Infinite currently and the new language you just downloaded (make sure you are changing the language of the game voices and not the texts). Select the new language of the audio you have downloaded. The game will not change the audio until you have fully restarted it.

From here, you should be able to select both languages ​​(or all the ones you’ve downloaded) from the settings menu of Halo Infinite. But remember that you will always have to reset the title for the changes to take effect. You can do this for any idiom, you are practically just “forcing” the game to download the language in which Windows is running at the moment.

Once the game has downloaded the new idiom, you can return the language of your operating system to the original one. After having downloaded any language, you will always see it in the accessibility menu within Halo Infinitehowever, these will disappear if you reinstall the game or the operating system. In this case, you will have to repeat the steps in this guide, until 343 Industries and Microsoft decide to add the option of being able to change the language of the voices within the game natively as other titles do.