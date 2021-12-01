VersatilityHere is one thing we look for when buying new garments. The ability to give infinite outputs to the same design is a plus to take into account and Mango comes with a collection of dresses capable of combining with everything. These are the three models that we have already seen in street style that allow us to transform our winter looks depending on how we combine them.

In Jared Paula Echevarría shows us how to combine a black dress so that it does not look boring with Mango clothes

A perfect dress to wear 24/7

This dress with marked shoulder pads and pleated details has everything to be the star of this season. Versatile and able to adapt to any style, Jen azoulay she combines it with a classic black lounge to match her shoulder bag. However, the firm itself also shows us that this design can be combined with high-top boots.





The versatility of a slip dress

Lingerie dresses will never go out of style, showing each year that they are capable of adapting to any trend (temporary or not). Thus, the Spanish firm launches this delicate long version of pink satin that is perfect to wear with a long-sleeved shirt of the same tone underneath.





The perfect look for this Christmas 2021

Whether with ankle boots strass Or with high-heeled sandals, this asymmetrical velvet dress has it all to be a holiday favorite. Fitted to the body and mini, this garment goes perfectly with a masculine cut blazer.





