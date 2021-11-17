We review 7 settings that you can activate to prevent spying on your WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is a very powerful tool from which we communicate with all our friends and family, and that is precisely why it has a great danger: there is a lot of personal information.

For this reason, many may want to spy on your WhatsApp in search of information, and it is something you can’t allow. To avoid being spied on, we have compiled up 7 tricks and tweaks that improve the privacy of WhatsApp.

Protect WhatsApp with Face ID or Touch ID

One of the first functions that you have to activate. WhatsApp can be protected by Face ID or Touch ID so that you can enter, so that even if you leave your iPhone to someone else, you can prevent them from entering WhatsApp to spy on your conversations. To do so, follow these steps:

Go into WhatsApp and at the bottom right click on Setting .

and at the bottom right click on . Now go into Bill and tap on Privacy .

and tap on . Click on below Screen lock .

. Active Require FaceID / Touch ID.

Turn off the preview of WhatsApp messages on the lock screen

When they send you a WhatsApp message, this appears in a notification on the iPhone lock screen. And you can configure that it can be read directly, read only if you identify yourself with Face ID or Touch ID or directly that the message is not displayed. It is advisable to have one of the last two options activated.

Enter the Settings of the iPhone.

of the iPhone. Go down to the section Notifications .

. Seeks WhatsApp , it will be in the lower zone.

, it will be in the lower zone. Tap on Show previews .

. Choose If it’s unlocked or Never.

Encrypt backups

One of those settings that we should all have activated. WhatsApp allows you to encrypt backup copies in which all our messages, photos and voice notes sent are saved. Someone with access to that backup could discover everything we have sent.

You can activate this setting from WhatsApp> Settings> Chats> Backup. In this way, nobody could read your WhatsApp backups.

Activate 2-Step Verification

The WhatsApp account is associated with our phone number, so anyone with access to it could start our WhatsApp account on a new device and spy on all our messages. By activating the two-step verification, this is more difficult.

Just enter WhatsApp> Settings> Account> Two-Step Verification. You can select a PIN and an email so that you can verify the new logins.

Verify that your location is not shared in real time

WhatsApp has long allowed share location in real time with other users, something that can be useful at certain times. Nevertheless, If they activate it without you noticing, it can be a way of spying on you and locate you.

To avoid this, enter WhatsApp> Settings> Account> Privacy> Real-time location. From there you can check if you are sharing your location with a contact.

It is one of the most basic options of WhatsApp. If you don’t want a contact to see your information or your profile picture, the best thing to do is block them. Well do it from WhatsApp> Settings> Account> Privacy> Blocked. You can add all the contacts you want.

Deactivate the read confirmation or “double blue check”

It can be a form of control that is not healthy at all. The double blue check makes the other person know whether or not you have read the message, so it is a way of spying on you in a way. You can deactivate the reading confirmation or “double blue check” from WhatsApp> Settings> Account> Privacy> Read confirmation.

You must bear in mind, of course, that if you deactivate the read confirmation you will not be able to see those of others. Also in group chats, read notifications will always be shown.

With these simple tips, your privacy on WhatsApp will be safe from spies. They are simple settings that should be activated even if you do not think that anyone wants to spy on you, simply for safety.

