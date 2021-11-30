In our computer we always keep important things, whether it is work or personal things that we want to keep. If we have partitions or several hard drives, one thing we can do so that all the information does not get mixed up is rename units for easier identification. So when filing we will know exactly where to go.

In this article we will show you how to change the name by which the hard disk is identified or the disk drives of your PC, also taking into account that if we have a computer that is running Windows 10. There are several ways to do this from the same tools that the system gives us in a basic way. It is simple and here we will show you how to do it.

How do you change the letter on a Windows drive?

Now how can we change the drive letter? This is the capital letter that appears in parentheses next to the name of the hard disk and this is used so that the system determine what’s inside it and reflects it in statistics, for this we must follow the following steps:

We secondary click on the Windows logo that opens the start menu In the list we enter Disk management. Here a main window opens with a list of disks and their graphics We secondary click on the unit that we want to change the letter Among the options we choose Change drive letter and paths. In the window that opens, click Change. Already inside we assign the letter that we want to change to And finally Accept for the changes to take effect.

Note: It is not advisable to change the drive letter of the operating system in order to avoid potential read errors, and even more so if a hard drive has an access lock.

What are the methods you can use to set the disk name?

In the Windows 10 version We can change the name of the disk units that we have in the computer in a simple way and with a few steps. There are several methods or routes to perform this name change on your drives:

Drive properties Symbol manager PowerShell console

In this article we will explain how to do it step by step so you can have your computer configured according to the storage needs you have, the name change is used to organize and easily identify where our files are stored.

Using unit properties

To rename the disk drive using unit properties, We must first go to the Windows 10 file explorer.

Right click on the unit we want to rename Click on Properties this option is the last one at the bottom A pop-up window will open in the box that appears we write the new name to give Click Apply Accept and save changes

With symbol manager

To perform this procedure by using the symbol manager you must first open the command prompt with the short path Windows + R.

In the run window we copy CMD. In the console we copy the following C: WINDOWS / system32> label: We give enter.

What to do to change the name from PowerShell?

If on your computer you replaced the CMD command prompt with PowerShell, the first thing to do to make this change is enter PowerShell through this shortcut Windows + X following these steps: